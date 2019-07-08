AfriCamps glamping launches in KZN. Picture supplied

Boutique glamping has arrived in the Natal Midlands. AfriCamps at Gowan Valley will open on the well known Gowan Valley Guest Farm in The Midlands, Kwa-Zulu Natal on 15 July.

Glamping getaways are a an evergreen trend and AfriCamps opened their first camp in Oudtshoorn in 2015 — since then they've expanded to a total of 9 camps (seven in the Western Cape)

AfriCamps at Gowan Valley will introduce guests to the picturesque Midlands countryside with its rolling green hills, kiwi plantations, Nguni cattle, horses and the mighty Mpofana River that meanders through the property.

The area is well known for activities like hiking, fishing, swimming and mountain biking, all of which can also be enjoyed on the property, before a relaxing soak in the outdoor wood-fired hot tub next to each tent.

Nearby attractions include Howick Falls, Midmar Dam, Karkloof Falls, Highmoor Nature Reserve, the Maloti Drakensberg Park, The Nelson Mandela Capture Site and well-loved food and craft spots, Notties Junction and Piggly Wiggly.

Each spacious tent consists of a fully equipped kitchen, dining and lounge area, two comfortable bedrooms that sleep up to 5 guests, a spacious bathroom and large deck with excellent braai facilities.

Extras like electric blankets, an indoor fireplace and air conditioning adds the extra touch of comfort.

At each AfriCamps location guests are welcomed by the landowners and their teams to experience warm hospitality, the uniqueness of their property and a range of outdoor activities like hiking, mountain biking, rowing, horse riding and tours – all activities unique to each property.