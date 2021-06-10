Amazing foodie experiences to enjoy on a trip to the South Coast

Culinary travel is on the rise, but it’s not just food on the menu: Tours are offering deeper investigations into the cultural and geographic factors that surround what’s on your plate. Recently I got the amazing opportunity to go to the Ugu district which is in the KwaZulu-Natal province for a weekend food adventure.

I was so excited for this opportunity to tour the district and eat some amazing food. We travelled around the South Coast and toured hotels, restaurants and Cafés and so much more. I will walk you through the whole trip. High tea at Premier Resort Cutty Sark. Day 1 High tea at Premier Resort Cutty Sark

Premier Resort Cutty Sark is perfectly situated on the main beach of Scottburgh amidst 14 acres of beautifully manicured grounds and surrounded by lush unspoiled indigenous vegetation. Grass-covered embankments lead down to gold sandy beaches, making this hotel the perfect accommodation in Scottburgh for your next beach holiday. They offer a unique dining experience and cuisine infused with local South African flavours. Call: 0399761230 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lutho Pasiya (@thefoodwriter1) Lunch at The Cellar Restaurant

The Cellar Restaurant is located at Barrydale Cellar, in Barrydale. This makes it the perfect spot to get something to eat and include a brandy, wine, or craft beer tasting. The restaurant complements the cellar's craft with an enriched food and hospitality experience in their sleek and modern restaurant setting. We enjoyed an array of flavours by chef Dylan Smith from an option of their tasting menu. ​ Call: 0396951036 Afternoon tea at The Farm Food Factory

Run and owned by duo Leanne Galloway and Chris Viljoen, The Farm Food Factory provides a space for the more conscious foodies to come and experience something different. From a variety of plant-based burgers, vegan nice-cream bowls, amazing wraps, and beautiful Buddha Bowls to a selection of the best quality ethically sourced meat dishes, they truly have something for everyone. Call: 039 004 0055 Dinner at The Packshed by Sweetdale

From their travels around the world over the past few years, the team got inspired by many of the things they have savoured – Spanish dinner parties, late-night brasseries in France and Italy, and just simple good cooking at afternoon eateries in Southern Africa and Asia. Their menu is based on these experiences, using earthly techniques like wood grilling, hot or cold smoking, and when it feels right, offering fusion-styled dishes from all over the world. They also work directly with local farms to source meats and seafood to ensure they are treated well, whether dry-aged or grass-fed, organic, or raised through sustainable methods. Call: 0788127272 Day 2

Breakfast at Crocodile Café - Riverbend Crocodile Farm The Crocodile Café is a restaurant situated on the farm. It is famous for its wholesome farm breakfasts, light family lunches, waffles, and lazy afternoon teas. Apart from magnificent milkshakes, supper scones, and scrumptious lemon meringue pie, they also offer various crocodile dishes. Whilst still there, you can check out the wine offering at the Riverbend Art and Wine Gallery. Quality wines from estates including Hartenberg, Jordan, Paul Cluver, Asara, Boplaas, Grand Provence, Du Toitskloof, De Wetshof, Tokara, Zevenwacht and many others are offered to the public. The cellar assists local restaurants with wine lists and offers wine tastings from time to time. Call: 0393166204

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lutho Pasiya (@thefoodwriter1) Mac Banana Mac Banana in Munster caters for all. At the main entrance, you get to walk through a plant nursery that will delight any gardener before entering the very impressive Food and Wine emporium. Shelves stacked with homemade and imported goodies of every kind and variety you can dream of a stretch off in all directions, leaving you at a loss as to where to start. Think homemade jams, preserves, chutneys, honey, nuts, sweets, rusks, cookies, dried fruit, fresh flowers, and much, much more. Off to the side, with its entrance, is a fruit and vegetable section with the most amazing fresh and organic selection of products that are mostly grown right there on the farm. A deli and freshly baked bread and treats are also on offer and will have you coming back for more. No less than four restaurants on the premises will guarantee that you won’t go hungry or thirsty. Don’t miss out on their famous banana milkshakes and pancakes. Call: 039 319 1033

High tea at Wild Coast Sun You can also treat yourself to high tea at the Wild Coast Sun, served every Saturday between 1 pm and 3 pm. A delectable buffet features a selection of pastries and cakes including caramel cake, cupcakes, chocolate eclairs, scones, and lemon crunch, as well as savoury treats like samosas, chicken roulade, a selection of wraps, smoked salmon balls, and when in season, the ultimate high tea item of strawberries and fresh cream. Tea is served with a selection of Ceylon, Rooibos teas, and other specialty teas or coffee. Call: 0393059111

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lutho Pasiya (@thefoodwriter1) Dinner at The Restaurant - St Michaels Sands Hotel St. Michaels Sands Hotel is located on the picturesque Hibiscus Coast. Situated only 10kms from Margate and 35kms from the Wild Coast Sun Hotel and Casino, their resort lies on a beautiful and very popular stretch of beach. The Restaurant has a classic theme and feels of the 60s. It boasts beautiful views with delicious food, great daily specials, and unbeatable service making this the best choice for those that want to truly relax. Call: 0393151230

Day 3 Breakfast at Good Life Café Good Life Café offers amazing drive-thru or sit-down coffee, freshly pressed juices, and smoothies to healthy and tasty meals. Whether you grab a quick drive-thru cappuccino and grilled chicken sarmie or pop in for a working lunch they make good, quality choices possible for you.

Call: 0823223326 Lunch at Catharina's on 15 - The Gorge Private Game Lodge & Spa Catharina's on 15 is built on the edge of the sandstone cliffs of the Oribi Gorge, one of South Africa's natural gems. Each dining experience is enhanced by the amazing vistas of the gorge and Mzimkulwana River. They are aspiring to create a "field to fork '' philosophy by utilizing our fresh produce and incorporating our essential oils crops such as rosemary, rose geranium, sweet marjoram, peppermint, lemongrass, and tea tree into the sensory dining experience. Expect to taste the likes of lamb and marigold arancini, honey and Rooibos glazed pork belly with pela peppers and feta mousse, lavender cured salmon trout, Kalahari kreef with samp and thyme risotto, rosemary syrup-soaked vanilla sponge, and sorbet infusions like mango and sweet marjoram or strawberry and lavender.