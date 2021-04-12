Anele Mdoda changes her tune about Zimbali after security issues and snake fears

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

TV personality Anele Mdoda seems to have the worst luck when it comes to travel. Mdoda had an unpleasant encounter when two strangers barged into her hotel room in a Cape Town hotel when she was judging the Miss SA final last year. This weekend, the radio host encountered some problems at Zimbali Coastal Resort, a beloved KZN attraction, which included security issues and concerns about snakes. She shared her experience on Twitter. One of her tweets alluded to her waiting at the gate for more than 15 minutes, possibly due to the stringent security protocols.

"15 min at the gate. Chaos chaos. Nah there is nothing luxurious about Zimbali," she tweeted. (sic)

She also revealed that it was hard to get a takeaway delivered to the house where she spent the weekend.

"I think these people have seen a lot of life and they don't want none of it here. It can't be this difficult to get a mc dees happy meal nuggets to a house," she told her 1.4 million followers.

I think these people have seen a lot of life and they don't want none of it here. It can't be this difficult to get a mc dees happy meal nuggets to a house. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 9, 2021

She also claimed that she will never stay at Zimbali again.

"Yhu I will never stay at Zimbali again," she posted. She told a fan that the Beverly Hills Hotel in uMhlanga was fully booked, which meant that Zimbali may have been her back up plan.

Yhu I will never stay at Zimbali again. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 9, 2021

15 min at the gate. Chaos chaos. Nah there is nothing luxurious about Zimbali. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 9, 2021

The snake issue drummed up much talk on social media. There have been rumours that Zimbali attracts many snakes, probably due to its lush greenery.

Mdoda was sceptical but didn't spot any unwelcome slimy visitors.

She tweeted: "And now that I have left Zimbali resort I can safely say there are no snakes there. Y'all like to exaggerate note how this is being said far away from there." (sic).

Her opinions of Zimbali also changed within days, with Mdoba being "sad to leave."

Okay... we are sad to leave 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/ZMNyIbzzyX — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 11, 2021

She also had a brief engagement with Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, sharing that she may also want to own a house in Zimbali like him.

The solution is simple wena Som G I need to be a home owner here. This holiday rental indiqelisa nga bafana. What must happen is someone needs to go halvies with me on a house because wow lama prices https://t.co/ZxoAExu1KT — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 10, 2021

Replying to his comment, she said: "The solution is simple wena Som G I need to be a homeowner here.

This holiday rental indiqelisa nga bafana. What must happen is someone needs to go halvies with me on a house because wow lama prices." (sic)