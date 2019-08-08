Anew Hotel Hluhluwe & Safaris is set on the picturesque Elephant Coast, north of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Clinton Moodley

Location: Anew Hotel Hluhluwe & Safaris is set on the picturesque Elephant Coast, north of KwaZulu-Natal. The area is known for its Big 5 and cultural offerings. First impression: A safari-style hotel that is close to many attractions in Hluhluwe. For a three-star-hotel, it exudes sophistication with its chic and wildlife inspired decor.

Who visits here: International travellers frequent the hotel. You may also find local couples or large groups of family.

Check-in: Check-in was effortless and one of the staff members ran through the day’s itinerary and directed me to my room.

The staff: Staff that I interacted with were friendly and answered my every beck and call (if asking for an iron at 8pm is considered that).

One of the highlights of the hotel is the pool. Picture: Clinton Moodley





Food and drink: Anew Hotel Hluhluwe impresses on their food and beverage options - from their wholesome meals, clever plating and deliciousness. They offer meals for every kind of traveller: the health freaks, the vegetarians, the meat lovers and those who snap countless pictures of their food. If the weather is good, get a table outside that overlooks the pool. It’s a sight to behold.

For dinner, travellers can opt for a boma dinner (the hotel caters to guests with a large group) or dine a la carte at their inhouse restaurant.

Enjoying a boma dinner at the hotel. Picture: Clinton Moodley





The room: The hotel boasts 81 rooms and a 5-star self-catering safari lodge. Travellers choose from wheelchair friendly, standard, family, leisure rooms. My room was on the ground floor with a stunning garden patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee or read a book.

The room with a double bed was spacious and modern. There’s a flat-screen television with a few channels to cure your boredom, decent wi-fi connection, tea and coffee making facilities for those who enjoy relaxing in bed with something warm to drink. There is a turndown service offered.

My room with a double bed was spacious and modern. Picture: Clinton Moodley

The hotel boasts 81 rooms. Picture: Clinton Moodley

The activities lowdown: Besides relaxing by the pool, there is not much you can do at the hotel. The hotel does three game drives a day, from 7am, 10am and 3pm, to Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve, which is around 17km away from the hotel. Other attractions are the St Lucia Boat cruise, which is an hour away from the hotel, or the Emdoneni Lodge Cheetah Project, which is 17 minutes from the hotel.

In search of the big 5 during our game drive. Picture: Clinton Moodley





Price: R1 780 for two people sharing with breakfast. For those who want a safari experience, it’s R600pp.

Contact details: Located at 104 Main Road, Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal. Call 035 562 4000 or email [email protected]tels.co.za

