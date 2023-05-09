South Africa’s travel and tourism industry has joined forces in showcasing Durban as a business and leisure destination during the first leg of Africa Travel Indaba’s Business Opportunities Networking Day (BONDay). The indaba kicked off at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban on Monday.

The day started with KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma conducting a site inspection of the venue and opening The Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) stands. The first item on the BONDay programme was a talk by MyGrowthFund & Venture Partners founder and CEO Vusi Thembekwayo, on Exploiting pan-African creative arts, culture, customs and traditions for inspirational change. Thembekwayo’s address focused on Africa abounding with limitless opportunities and how tourism businesses could capitalise on telling Africa’s stories through cultural travel experiences.

Deputy Tourism Minister Fish Mahlalela welcomed delegates and officials. He said the Africa Travel Indaba was a platform for African countries to promote their destinations, products and services, and forge new connections. “There is no better platform than Africa Travel Indaba, the largest African trade show on the continent bringing together the travel industry professionals, exhibitors and media from around the world,” said Mahlalela. The deputy minister said the national department of tourism planned to spend more than R300-million in the next financial year, developing on enterprise and transforming the tourism industry.

“We understand the importance of SMEs and their role in the economy’s growth and development. Therefore, we will focus on improving our expenditure towards these businesses,” said Mahlalela. He also revealed that the tourism and incentives programme had set aside almost R250m to stimulate growth and development in the tourism sector. The 2023 edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba brings together stakeholders from across the tourism industry ecosystem, from about 1 000 buyers, just under 1 000 exhibitors, destination marketing bodies, hotel groups, airlines, tour operators, and 10 African tourism boards. There are 18 625 confirmed meetings on the online diary system.