Burlesque Café in Ramsgate is ideally situated along a string of art and bookshops. PICTURES: Clinton Moodley

The South Coast humidity is unbearable and our group of five are trying to find a place to escape the heat. After hours of touring Munster, we drive to Burlesque Café in Ramsgate, a quaint little restaurant that offers a superb range of gourmet meals.

The outside seating is informal. There are round and square tables of four and a turquoise picnic table with pot plants as centrepieces. As we walk into the restaurant, the aromatic smell of spices fill the air.

Our waiter escorts us to a table laden with cutlery and glasses. A vase of fresh flowers and floral print throws complete the table setting.

The table settings are rustic and suit the current theme.

There is French music playing in the background. While the other lunch guests are not fans of the music, I kind of like it as it gives the place character.

The restaurant changes its theme every so often, so one never knows what to expect for the day. It could be Victorian England or Indian.

The décor allows patrons to travel to a different time and place while seated in one of the most quirky spots in the area.

The old-school décor is most enthralling to see.

The restaurant changes its theme every so often, so one never knows what to expect for the day. The table settings are rustic and suit the current theme.

There is an artwork of a French woman in a big hat and 19th century attire, as well as antique clocks and phones.

My favourite, though, are the old gold frames decorating the wall at the corner of the room. Stunning doesn’t even begin to describe it.

Our waitress brings us the menus; everything on it makes me salivate.

The menu is seasonal and changes four times a year.

I chose the Victoria’s vegetable secret burger made with a secret handmade vegetable patty layered with sundried tomato, grilled aubergine, sweet onion marmalade, drizzled in basil pesto and mustard mayo. It’s served with rustic potato wedges.

At R79, it’s worth it.

When the meal arrives, I’m blown over by its colourful and hearty portions. In fact, the portions are so large that I ask for a doggy bag.

Even though I’m full from the burger meal, I’m keen to try out the dessert offering; I have a sweet tooth, after all.

The baklava was delicious, with just the right amount of sweetness.

I try the baklava with vanilla ice cream. The plating was up to fine-dining standards and great for two people to share.

The sweetness of the baklava was mellowed by the soft, melt-in-your-mouth vanilla ice cream.

Again, I ask for a doggy bag.

Overall, the dining experience was delightful. The flavours and well-thought-of dishes makes it a great spot.

As it is situated alongside a host of antique shops and art galleries in a building that is part of the old stone Ramsgate, travellers can stick around and enjoy the stunning offerings.

[email protected]