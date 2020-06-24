Can't travel? See Henry the Nile Crocodile and other reptiles on Crocworld's virtual feed

Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh on KwaZulu-Natal South Coast will continue its popular Facebook live sessions, with two special bonus videos in partnership with Independent on Saturday. These two live video feeds will feature on the ‘The Independent on Saturday’ Facebook page at 11 am on Monday, June 29 and Wednesday, July 1. With the majority of the public restricted to their homes, the team decided to connect with regular visitors during this time by sharing what was happening at Crocworld via Facebook live videos and images.Martin Rodrigues, Manager of Crocworld Conservation Centre, said Crocworld saw a spike in its online audience when it featured resident Crocworld animals on its feed during feeding sessions. Here’s when to tune in: Meet Henry the Nile Crocodile When: Monday, June 29 at 11 am

The first Facebook live session will give audiences a fascinating insight into the many reptilian residents located at the centre, focusing on the star of the show Henry the Nile Crocodile. This 5-metre-long, 500-kilogramme croc has been living at the centre since 1985. Henry will celebrate his 120th birthday in December. Believed to be the oldest known Nile crocodile in captivity, Henry has fathered more than thousands of offspring with his six female co-habitants, and he thoroughly enjoys his 11 am meal time. Audiences will be treated to some interesting facts about crocodiles, and the chance to witness this majestically ancient creature dining out.

Watch here.

Get to know the snake residents

When: Wednesday, July 1 at 11 am

Crocworld Conservation Centre is home to a number of both venomous and harmless snake species, including the deadly black mamba, green mamba, puff adder and snouted cobra. James Wittstock, the centre’s reptile curator, as well as Rodrigues, will enlighten audiences about the various snake species housed at the centre, share some fun facts as well as allow viewers to see some of these animals up close.

Watch here.