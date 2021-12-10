Crocworld in KZN embraces virtual reality with digital zoo

Tourism took a knock because of travel restrictions, however, virtual reality has made it possible for people all across the globe to experience animal encounters and learn more about nature. Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburg, home to 350 animals and 80 bird species, is now part of the online revolution with the launch of its digital zoo.

“Crocworld is dedicated to educating audiences about the importance of conservation,” said Crocworld Conservation Centre management’s James Wittstock. He said the centre gave visitors the chance to experience animals in person. Daniel Carr, the software developer, was the one to approach Crocworld with the idea of the digital zoo, “This will give everyone in the world the chance to view and learn about the incredible animal species found here,” said Carr. As we all know, during the hard lockdown it was difficult to stay entertained, especially for the kids. Carr said the idea came up to him during this time when he was trying to keep his daughter occupied.

“We used to love visiting parks and zoos before Covid-19 but I couldn’t find a digital zoo, so I decided to make one,” he said. The digital zoo features photos, video clips, audio clips of the animals and information that educates and entertains audiences. All content is updated regularly to keep the experience fresh and exciting. Digital Zoo Visitors can check out the map of Crocworld with markers that indicate which animals they can view in each section. The Crocworld Digital Zoo is open 24/7, allowing local and international audiences to watch at any time of the day. It is also an ideal and safe option for school tours.

Tickets are valid for 24 hours: Bronze pass: Free access to 25% of Crocworld. Copper pass: R50 ticket for access to 50% of Crocworld.

Silver pass: R75 ticket for access to 75% of Crocworld. Gold pass: R100 ticket for access to 100% of Crocworld. Platinum pass: R125 ticket for access to 100% of Crocworld and animal feedings.