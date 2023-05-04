Crocworld prepares for Mother's Day special with Marabou stork eggs set to hatch

The Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh is preparing for a special Mother's Day celebration, as their resident Marabou stork, Samara, has laid eggs that are due to hatch in mid-May. In addition to celebrating Samara's motherhood, the centre will also be hosting on-site fishing activities for visitors on Sunday, May 14.

Crocworld Conservation Centre Bird Curator, Ryne Ferguson, said: “We’re so excited that after a month of courtship and nest building, Samara and Norris have three eggs which will incubate for a few weeks. Sometimes the first eggs laid aren’t fertile which is why we usually have two eggs hatch, and we expect this around May 14 to 20. “Samara, who arrived here in 2007, is a very good mum and has bred with Norris for the last three years, rearing a number of chicks. It’s very fitting that we get to celebrate their new chicks the same month we celebrate mothers everywhere!” Crocworld's Marabou stork residents. Samara has laid a number of eggs, some of which are expected to hatch mid-May. Picture: Supplied Crocworld Conservation Centre has a successful breeding programme that includes Marabou storks and Cape vultures to preserve the existing gene pool. In 2020, the centre welcomed two Marabou stork chicks, the first in its history. The centre also recently added a pair of Mute swans, named Elizabeth and Philip.

According to Ferguson, Marabou storks are interesting due to their unique body temperature regulation. Visitors to Crocworld on Mother's Day can observe the resident pair of Marabou storks taking care of their eggs, with an incubation period of about 30 days. Fish Eagle Cafe at Crocworld. Picture: Supplied Mother’s Day Sunday Lunch Buffet A visit to the centre’s latest additions is also the perfect excuse to celebrate mum with a gourmet buffet arranged by the Fish Eagle Café’s executive chef and manager, Morne van Zyl.

This year’s delectable three-course meal includes a range of delicious starters such as; creamy mussels and deep-fried coujons of basa, with a wholesome main of roast beef, pulled pork pie, and Kashmiri Cajun chicken curry. The meal is completed with a selection of desserts, from mixed berry cheesecake fridge tart and fruit salad to ice cream and English toffee sauce. Fish Eagle Café also has a refreshing cocktail menu, with delightful daiquiris, mojitos, and G&T options enjoyed from the beautiful wraparound deck, boasting exquisite views of the Indian Ocean and the chance to spot frolicking dolphins. Mother’s Day Sunday Lunch Buffet

Venue: Fish Eagle Café at Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh Date: Sunday, May 14 Price: R195 for adults, R95 for children U12