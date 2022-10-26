Durban set its sight on luring tourists with whale-watching experience

As part of efforts to boost tourism and offer tourists a variety of options when it comes to attractions in Durban, the eThekwini Municipality’s tourism department, Durban Tourism, has announced that its plans to make Durban a premier whale- watching destination to rival the likes of Hermanus. Durban Tourism hosted a Whale-Watching Experience and a Trade Educational workshop encouraging tour operators to add whale-watching as an activity or attraction that tourists can look forward to when visiting Durban.

Whales migrate from the cold Antarctic waters to give birth in the warm Indian Ocean between June and November. Picture: Durban Tourism According to Soul of South Durban (Sodurba) chairperson Helga du Preez, the Bluff in Durban is an internationally certified Whale Heritage Site. “In 2019, we were the first of two sites worldwide, awarded heritage site status alongside Harvey Bay Australia. Whale Heritage Sites aim to increase the protection and conservation of cetaceans, whales, dolphins and porpoises, and their habitats while contributing to sustainable livelihoods, local economic development, the arts, science and education,” said du Preez. Durban’s coastline has always been a destination where whale sightings are common as humpback whales migrate from Antarctica at the onset of winter.

Travel tour operators taking pictures of whales off the coast of Durban. Picture: Durban Tourism The whales migrate along the east coast of South Africa through the coastal waters of Durban and through to the warmer waters of Mozambique and Madagascar to breed and give birth, making sightings possible from June to November. Du Preez also revealed that Durban has a history of whaling that began in 1908 when the Union Whaling Company established its Durban operation at the Bluff close to the harbour mouth. “Between 1908 and 1975, when the whaling station closed, almost 100 000 of the marine mammals, including giant blue whales, humpbacks and sperm whales, were killed off the KZN coast,” said du Preez.

The Durban coastline is teaming with marine wildlife activity and whale sightings are common. Picture: Durban Tourism During this period, whales were culled for whale meat, whale oil, meat meal, fertilizer, soap, cosmetics, candles, perfumes and margarines. However, the practice has since been abolished in South Africa, with the likes of Russia and Japan alleged to be still practising it. Although the old whaling station still lies on the Bluff, which is now part of a military base, it’s a symbol of Durban’s harrowing past with whaling and how far the city has come to become a safe space and breeding ground for mother whales and their offspring. The offering of whale watching as an experience includes the teaching of this history, an on-site visit to the whaling station and sailing to Durban’s bay to witness these majestic sea creatures.

