Durban set to welcome 540 000 visitors during festive season amid new safety restrictions

Durban expects to welcome 540 000 visitors over the festive season from December 1 to January 31, 2021, eThekwini Municipality revealed in a statement. The figure, which is 25 percent lower than 2019’s figures due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, represents a R 3-billion injection into the city’s gross domestic product. EThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda will visit tourism precincts such as Umhlanga, Florida Road, Umlazi and Chesterville to engage with product owners and patrons ahead of the peak of the festive season. “During December we want to ensure that visitors to our city are able to take in the full, safe and authentic Durban holiday experience, that includes as many of our entertainment and leisure nodes as possible. We want to enhance the overall visitor experience. "Getting Durbanites and visitors out to hidden gems, outdoor venues and a variety of entertainment nodes this holiday is important for minimising the gathering of people in crowded spaces," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new Covid-19 safety restrictions for the festive season this week.

Among these, KwaZulu-Natal beaches and public parks will be closed on December 16, 25, 26 and 31 as well as January 1, 2 and 3. Restricted spots are 12 Durban beaches recently awarded Blue Flag status for the 2020/2021 season.

Kaunda said, “The municipality fully supports these measures, even though we understand and appreciate that this will be a disappointment to those who enjoy visiting our city at this time. We will comply with any directive to balance the needs of the tourism sector with the safety of visitors and Durban residents.”

He said eThekwini Municipality is coordinating with the Departments of Health, Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, and Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, to ensure the safety of visitors and residents over the holiday. Durban Tourism will be rolling out Tourism Safe Travel Awareness Educational Activations in various townships from 20 December onwards.