The food truck phenomenon is slowly getting the recognition it deserves. Picture: Love Coffee.

Durban, like the USA, has come to love the food truck scene. More people are opting to grab a bite to eat at one of these trucks rather than to sit down at a restaurant. Here are five food trucks to visit:

Love Coffee

Why: They serve coffees that cost between R20 to R30.

Love Coffee is one of Durban’s favourite hangouts on Lillian Ngoyi Road. The mobile coffee shop travels to various Durban markets and festivals like Smoking Dragon and White Mountain Festivals where they serve some of their famous brews.

Expect to indulge in their cappuccinos, Africanos, hot chocolate, chai and iced coffee.

“The requests for us to do more events outside of our store increased, so we decided that a food truck would be a welcome addition. Besides food trucks are fun,” said Love Coffee founder Jennie McCall. Call 0844932802.

Ameri-Canteen Food Truck

Why: They serve corn dogs.

From corn dogs to chicken wings and a chocolate dessert made with corn dog batter, the Ameri-Canteen Food Truck in Warner Beach is showcasing American diner and street food perfectly. The food truck is situated on 1 Somerset Place in Warner Beach in eManzimtoti on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Make sure you get their famous corn dog batter; owner Bradley Naidoo swears by it. Call 0824006087.

TurnUp Food Truck

Why: Deep-fried Oreos are on the menu.

When Joshua Gopaul opened his food truck business in Durban to earn an income while he was studying a few years ago, he did not realise how popular TurnUp Food Truck would become.

There are two trucks based in Durban and Joburg respectively. A burger bar will open in Parkhurst in Gauteng soon. Beef, chicken and veggie burgers start from R60. Other items on the menu include Cuban sandwiches, wraps and deep-fried Oreos. The food truck operates during major annual events including the Good Food and Wine Show and the Durban Street Food Festival. Call 0767909831.

Incendio Pizza and Coffee

Why: They serve authentic Italian pizza and pasta.

Despite the limited menu (there are five pizza and three pasta options) Incendio has built its brand on selling good Italian cuisine. Founded by friends, Bilal Salot and Thahir Seedat in December 2017, Incendio is a food truck with a clay oven.

Indulge in their traditional margarita (R45), pollo chicken (R65) or prawn pizza (R120), or sip on a Vietnamese iced coffee (R40).

The friends also have another food truck called Po’Boys, which serves up New Orleans inspired food, ranging from Texan steak with homemade BBQ sauce (R75) to Louisana battered prawns (R80).

Both food trucks are at Smarket at Cowey Park every second Saturday of the month. Call 0764802507.

Roast Co

Why: Famous for their roasted meat dishes.

Roast Co prides itself on serving roasted meats on the move. Pork, chicken and beef in blended sauces are served on a roll with fresh lettuce, coleslaw and sriracha mayo.

Roast Co is at many Durban events, including Decorex, the G&T festival and Splashy Fen. Prices from R65. Owner Mark Brunskill also owns the Wok Shack that serves Thai inspired meals from R65. Call 0834444041.