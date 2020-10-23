Durban's Green Corridor - the trendy city spot everyone wants to visit

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban's Green Corridor is the new popular attraction that locals are flocking to. Nestled in a far corner of the expansive Inanda Dam is the Green Corridors eNanda Adventure Park, a 30-minute drive from central Durban. It has been dubbed an ideal spot to enjoy now that holidays are upon us. One of the many “green spaces” managed by this NPO. Visitors can access via the M25. The park boasts a picturesque picnic site on the dam for day-trippers, with accommodation in either rustic cabins, glamping-style tented camp, or in the Ezweni Lodge self-catering establishment set up on the hill overlooking the park.

There are many exciting activities to choose from with trained and experienced local guides, including hiking and MTB trails, canoeing, and birdwatching. There is also a fast-action bike pump-track for the die-hard cyclists.

The Inanda Adventure Park is managed by businessman and owner of Ezweni Lodge Futhi Sibiya.

“The Green Corridors ethos is to act as an enabler for people to work within green spaces, and this goes hand in hand with the development of local skills and businesses which key to the community’s well-being,” said Sibiya.

Recently Sibiya has introduced a small craft market, which operates every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, where one can get takkies/ sneakers washed, buy locally made jewellery, clothes, and food, and even get a back massage.

Sibiya has introduced several packages in which companies and organisations can spend a day in a beautiful rural setting, learning team-work skills and bond, with everything from catering to the programme included.

‘We have seen an incredible increase in local visitors booking hikes and enjoying the park, much more than in the past. I think people have become tired of being locked away in their homes. This is great news for us - the more people that visit this community, the more the local economy in this rural heartland will benefit," added Sibiya.

Call 031-3226062, 073 189 6780 or visit https://durbangreencorridor.co.za/