While many South Africans have booked their family escapes for the Easter weekend, some have left it to the eleventh hour and are still on the hunt for good last-minute deals. We scoured the land and here are our budget-friendly favourites:

GAUTENG

Saamrus Guest Farm, Magaliesberg

Price: From R420 per person

Contact: 0724871733, saamrus.co.za

According to recent research, Airbnb travellers are choosing to visit smaller towns and farms are popular, with an increase of 19.87% in farm stay bookings. A passage from a recent article on IOL.co.za, read: “For travellers looking for an authentic, local experience, farm stays offer the perfect chance to meet local communities away from the typical tourist hotspots.”

Apart from the rondavels, each guest house on the 500-hectare Saamrus Guest Farm has its own fenced garden, fire pit and braai. It’s also pet-friendly.

Cradle Valley Guest Lodge, Cradle of Humankind

Price: From R650 per person

Contact: 0796973039, cradlevalley.co.za

Another lovely farm-style guest house, Cradle Valley is the definition of value for money. Just 9km from the Cradle of Humankind, this lodge offers a garden (with friendly ducks), a terrace, free wi-fi and a buffet or full English/Irish breakfast. On bookings.com, one reviewer wrote: “Lovely atmosphere, with beautiful setting, although it is so close to city areas you are swept away by the beautiful views and nature surrounding you.”

KWAZULU-NATAL

Botha House, Pennington

Price: From R725 per person

Contact: 0399751227

When people speak of KZN’s impressive collection of holiday destinations, the small coastal town of Pennington rarely comes up. But this guest house is a standout in the region, recently placing fourth on Pippa de Bruyn’s list of the South Coast’s best beach houses. De Bruyn described it as the “best guest house and great for golfers”. The impressive Umdoni Park Golf Club and the beach are both within walking distance. The house has nine double bedrooms and caters for up to 18 guests on a B&B basis, so if you have a large family this might be just the place you’ve been looking for.

Tiffany’s Beach Cottage, Salt Rock

Price: R500 per person sharing

Contact: 0824403991

About 45 minutes north of Durban, this village is a favourite holiday destination for many South Africans. This oceanside cottage is great. The family can enjoy swimming, surfing and snorkelling. The kitchen is stocked with the essentials: coffee beans, local curry powders, rusks. At its price point, Tiffany’s is a great bargain.

WESTERN CAPE

Buffalo Valley Bush Lodges, Sedgefield

Price: Self-catering from R975 for a four-sleeper cabin

Contact: 0214830190, capenature.co.za

A 300km stretch of the south-eastern coast of South Africa, the Garden Route is among the most beautiful places in the world. Sedgefield, set on the route, has breathtaking coastal scenery.

Buffalo Valley Bush Lodges are three self-catering lodges each with a deck overlooking a scenic section of the 2500ha Goukamma Nature Reserve that envelops it. The reserve, a World Heritage Site, has a diverse array of habitats and an abundance of birds and fish. This is one for families who love experiencing nature.



