Easter travel boom expected in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal is the place to be this Easter as tourism businesses are laying out the red carpet for visitors.

Zululand hotels, accommodation outlets and outdoor luxury adventure companies have already recorded an average hotel capacity of 65 percent.

KZN boasts game reserves, boat cruises, culture and more. General manager for Hluhluwe Anew Hotels, Sodira Naicker, said Easter would be the turning point for domestic leisure travel.

“We have at least a 65 percent booking rate thus far and we are hoping for a further five to ten percent. With the passing of the Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelethini, the hotel is further expecting high volumes of bookings as mourners would pay their respects at various cultural events. We are an hour away from kwaNongoma, which is the homestead of the King.”

As international travel numbers have dwindled due to the pandemic, domestic tourists are now key to boost the industry.