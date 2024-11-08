Ethekwini pumps R5m into sprucing up Durban ahead of festive season while direct flights still a concern

International tourism to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) remains impacted, with numbers still below pre-pandemic levels, despite stable domestic travel to Durban. Several factors have deterred international visitors from returning, including the shortage of direct flights, infrastructure maintenance by local authorities, delayed repairs to flood-damaged areas, and safety issues, especially along the beachfront.

To counter these issues, Durban’s air route development committee, Durban Direct, was created as a collaborative effort among stakeholders aiming to boost direct flights and foreign investment in KZN’s tourism sector. While the province sees 364 domestic flights weekly, only 22 international flights operate through King Shaka International Airport. In 2023, international flights were 17% below pre-Covid. Several barriers contribute to this shortfall. Alongside the limited direct flights, insufficient infrastructure upkeep by the municipality and beach crime has continued to affect tourism.

Addressing these concerns, EThekwini municipality has reallocated R5.4 million from the urban renewal budget to boost safety and the visitor experience on Durban’s beachfront during the festive season. These plans include include: 1. Park-and-Ride Services: Reducing congestion and providing easier access to the beachfront.

2. Improved Safety and Emergency Services: A 24-hour ambulance service stationed along the promenade and increased security at key locations. 3. Traffic Management: Working with Metro Police and eThekwini Transport Authority to streamline traffic flow.4. Upgraded Facilities: Additional ablution facilities, maintained beachfront showers, and enhanced cleanliness. Airlift Efforts to attract new airlines and reinstate previous routes are ongoing. FEDHASA reports domestic bookings for December appear positive but believes international recovery will take longer.

“For the amount of tourism Durban currently has, the airlift is sufficient. But if Durban is going to grow the tourism market again, then it needs more diversity in airlift and, that is why we need more airlines to come into the province,” Brett Tungay, Board Member of FEDHASA East Coast told Travel News. King Shaka International Airport offers competitive landing fees, yet it struggles to attract more international carriers due to the lack of consistent demand from overseas visitors. Currently, the airport retains only three intercontinental airlines - Emirates, Turkish Airlines, and Qatar Airways along with some regional routes through Airlink, Proflight, and Eswatini.