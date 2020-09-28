Explore Durban for under R200pp

Exploring destinations in South African need not be an expensive activity for domestic travellers. We have compiled a list of activities that you and your family can do in Durban for under R200pp. Phezulu Safari Park Phezulu Safari Park nestled in the Valley of a 1000 Hills offers unique game drives and celebrates all things reptiles. A game drive costs R200pp and entry to the reptile park or hiking is R50pp. Visit www.phezulusafaripark.co.za/ Flag Animal Farm

Located in Ballito, Flag Animal Farm is home to over 1 000 animals, birds, reptiles, wolves and alpacas. Around 80% of these animals are rescued. There are daily shows, including reptile interactions and milking show. Entry is R52. Call 032 947 2018.

Tala Game Reserve

Tala Game Reserve spans some 3 000 hectares, encompassing a mix of acacia thornveld, open grassland and wetland. It has more than 380 bird species, and plenty of big game, including kudu, hippo, buffalo, giraffe, wildebeest and eland. The Camperdown attraction is open for self-drives from 7:30 am to 5 pm. Tala also offers segway safari tours. Rates start from R80pp. Visit www.tala.co.za

KwaXolo Caves Adventures

KwaXolo Caves Adventures in Margate is a fun-filled day outing for the adventurous. Once open-rock shelters for indigenous San communities, with the history of these people echoed in the rock paintings evident today. Visitors will be taken along this incredible mountainside while attached by two safety lines on a fixed cable as the hike extends towards the KwaXolo Caves. The experience costs R150. Call 076 185 3447 or 074 8873 742.

Durban Harbour Cruise

A cruise at the Durban waterfront offers some of the best views of the city. Isle of Capri Cruises hosts half hour (from R80pp) and hour-long rides (from R150pp). Call 031 305 3099 or 082 851 4787.