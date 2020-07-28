Explore KZN with these 3 virtual tours

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

KwaZulu-Natal tourism businesses will join forces to host three-day virtual familiarisation tours to showcase the main tourist attractions of the province. KZN hotels, travel agents, game reserves, holiday resorts, transport providers and other businesses within the tourism industry lost an exhibition platform when the annual tourism trade show Africa’s Travel Indaba, which was to be hosted in Durban in May this year, was cancelled. The initiative is organised by Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) and Southern African Tourism Services Association (SATSA) to help tourism industry players to market their tours and activities virtually in readiness for the opening up of leisure travel. Tourism KZN and SATSA have partnered to host up to 75 buyers from across South Africa. Through the events, 45 KZN products will have the opportunity to virtually showcase a variety of accommodation, scenery, activities and food offerings. On Tuesday, travellers can explore Durban, North Coast and South Coast. On Wednesday, July 29, they can explore Midlands, Drakensberg and Battlefields, and on Thursday, July 30, they can explore the Elephant Coast.

Acting CEO of TKZN Phindile Makwakwa said virtual familiarisations provide a wonderful opportunity for KZN to reach out to our new tourism trade partners so they can sell our destination to a wider global audience.

“This pandemic has further highlighted the importance of partnerships in tourism. We look forward to an even more enhanced relationship with tour operators and buyers globally to ensure that KZN remains a top of mind tourism destination to travellers.

“The virtual tours will go a long way to showcase the myriad of experiences found in the Zulu Kingdom while reassuring our trade partners that we are indeed ready to welcome their clients back to our shores,” she said.

CEO of Enterprise iLembe Nathi Nkomzwayo said the virtual family trips presented an ideal opportunity to boast the region’s varied tourism offerings, including its glorious beaches, luxury hotels, amazing landscapes, rich cultures, nature reserves, historical sites, crafts markets and rolling sugar fields.

“We are ready to parade our products to buyers and the travelling public. By virtually presenting our region’s offering now, we can begin accepting bookings for holiday trips as soon as further travel restrictions have been lifted.”

CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism Phelisa Mangcu said the digital alternative of these trips will help propel tourism in KZN as a leading destination in South Africa.

“While the spectacular annual sardine migration that recently passed along the South Coast beaches missed the usual throngs of excited holidaymakers, there is still a range of other diverse and exciting activities and heritage experiences all within some of the country’s most breathtakingly beautiful locations," she said.

Chief Operating Officer of SATSA Hannelie du Toit said a strong part of this process is access and inclusivity which virtual familiarisation trips provide during the pandemic.

“At the same time, we are also meeting demand, as stipulated by our overseas trade partners and travellers, for new products and experiences in less-frequented destinations. A win-win scenario.”

Join the trips here:

July 28: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81824614918?pwd=akZoZHFyUXpJR1Fhd09OM0JCUWhtZz09

July 29: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85255882167?pwd=a1ZHQ2ZOSndicCt4Y1pRdEV0Q2wxUT09

July 30: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89813672025?pwd=K2tXUENTK2U5SC81UGZhK2k2WktNdz09