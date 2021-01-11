Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife temporarily closes another resort due to Covid-19 infection

Just a week after Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife announced it had shut down its Hilltop Resort due to its manager testing positive for Covid-19, it has been dealt another blow. The organisation has temporarily closed another of its resorts after two employees tested positive for Covid-19, ECR reported. Management said they have closed Giant's Castle Resort in the Drakensberg. The positive Covid-19 tests have resulted in Ezemvelo being forced to review their housekeeping protocols for all its resorts. “Guests will be required to put their refuse outside of their rooms. Linen will be changed only every second day. Disinfection will be done every fourth day or when the guest leaves the room,” said Musa Mntambo, Ezemvelo communications manager.

Last week, guests at Hilltop Resort were informed they would be allowed to self-isolate within the resort, provided they were willing to cook and do house-keeping for themselves.

Mntambo said the closure of the resort was a precautionary measure and was in line with the advice received from Ezemvelo’s medical team.

“The advice follows the Covid-19 positive test results of one of the resort managers who, as part of his duties, interacted with all resort staff as well as the guests. The resort will probably open on Thursday, 07 January 2021,” he said at the time.

All guests who had bookings during the affected dates were requested to transfer their bookings to Mpila Resort which is within Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park or Mantuma Resort at Mkhuze Game Reserve, Ezemvelo said.