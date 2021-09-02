Flight prices are dropping, says Cheapflights. Here's where to go

Global travel search site Cheapflights.co.za says there has been a steady growth of flight searches for upcoming spring travel since the beginning of August. It found that the average flight price is dropping and is approximately 27% lower than last month and about 32% lower than for the same period in 2019.

If you want to explore this Tourism Month, here are some ideas to suit every kind of traveller: Beach explorers KwaZulu-Natal is a beach lover's paradise. Dip into the Indian Ocean in parts of KZN instead. From the Dolphin Coast to Durban to the South Coast. Here, you can swim, snorkel and enjoy other ocean adventures.

Bush explorers There is no better safari spot to explore than Kruger National Park. In fact, Kruger National Park made The 25 Most Popular Selfie Spots in the World list compiled by international car comparison site EnjoyTravel.

There's plenty to see and do with its international acclaimed safari lodges, bush walk experiences and game drives. There is also Kruger Station that serves up delicious meals for day-trippers. Nature explorers Now that the weather is getting warmer, travellers should embark on outdoor adventures. One place to enjoy this is at Cape Nature, which has a string of reserves scattered across the Western Cape. Travellers can enjoy, fishing, hikes, game viewing, whale watching and there is accommodation for overnight guests. Cape Nature's annual Access Week takes place from September 13 to 20 September. Free entry for those dates apply at selected nature reserves.