For KZN, Tourism Month 2021 is all about giving local tourism a shot in the arm

The KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), together with Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, is focusing on initiatives and interventions that will encourage growth and renewal of the local tourism sector this month. Under this year’s theme for Tourism Month, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth”, KwaZulu-Natal will be rolling out activities that promote transformation and inclusivity which is at the heart of people-centred tourism.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay said people were the lifeblood of the KZN tourism industry. "We want this Tourism Month to be an opportunity to look beyond just numbers and acknowledge that behind every number, there is a person who has a significant role to play. “We know that tourism is a powerful lever that can grow and transform our economy for the upliftment of communities as well as aid in the alleviation of poverty. As we kick off Tourism Month, we wish to extend a warm invitation to our regular visitors and encourage new explorers to the exceptional Zulu Kingdom," he said.

Pillay said the province would roll out additional interventions to support local businesses and ensure they are ready to welcome visitors. Among these will be the launch of the second phase of the Tourism Relief Fund. The province has developed excellent tourism facilities that have put KZN on the world map. “We have been eagerly anticipating this most exciting time on the tourism calendar. Tourism Month always injects energy that inspires creativity and innovation by the industry, which culminates to truly exceptional experiences and products for consumers. There is plenty to see and do in the Zulu Kingdom during this time, and while we are excited to welcome visitors old and new in the province, we want to encourage locals to travel and rediscover the gems in their own backyard,” Pillay said.