Gooderson Leisure’s Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resort arial view

What happens when you run out of road? All things good(erson) in the case of Gooderson Leisure’s Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resort, at the end of the mountain road from Underberg and about 3 hours’ drive from Durban.



The scenery just gets better and better once you leave the N3 and wind up and down (mostly up). Upon entering the thoughtfully laid out resort among trees, trees and more trees in a small river valley, you are presented with gorgeous views toward the one Rhino Horn which, at 3051m above sea level, remains forever safe from poachers.





We thought the setting just perfect and the friendly smiles from GM Peter Muil and staff boded well.





The 3-star hotel has plenty of rooms, plus self-catering units and timeshare options.

Some have interleading doors for larger groups and the deluxe rooms include under floor heating for those cold winter days. 6 N ew rooms aptly titled “Cypress” featuring all home comforts, have just been introduced.





Set within the uKhahlamba Drakensberg Park, the great outdoors beckoned.





Activities included:

Horse riding

riding A round of golf on the Southern Drakensberg’s only 18 hole golf course

Fishing or boating in the dam in front of the clubhouse

Hiking trails abound for the fit and not-so-fit and there is a bmx track and mountain bike trails aplenty.





Kids activities; the entertainment programme at the Leisure Desk details plenty for the children to do from the minute they get there:

A large playground

Rock painting by the Mlambonjwa River

Riding Jelly the pony

Visiting the mini farm

Putt putt or badminton

The Rinkhals zip line is guaranteed to get the adrenaline pumping.

The Skywalker Treetop Rope Course consisting of a series of rope bridges, obstacle courses, climbing nets and zip lines that are suitable for all ages.





It pays to bear in mind that the hotel is 1850m above sea level, as I soon discovered once I’d hired a bike.





There are immaculate tennis courts and a squash court, a lovely pool with a slide for summer days and, for winter days, a heated pool overlooking one of the bowling greens.

The resort has a Wellness Centre with a nominal fee for use of its facilities, unless you are booked for a Cellu-Beauty treatment. I recommend a massage or pedi and lounging on the deck in warm weather, overlooking a large pond fringed by a wall of shrubbery and fir trees, with mountains beyond.





In winter lounging in a steaming Jacuzzi or the only hydro-jet pool in the area is a marvellous way to raise a glass to the sunset, also visible if working out in the gym. There are also his-and-hers steam rooms and a sauna.





The resort is popular with day trippers and caters for conferencing and weddings. Large groups are easily accommodated and feeding the masses is easy, with five restaurants. We didn’t sample all- or even make it to the Buck and Trout or Wildcat pubs- but did enjoy dinner in the intimate Bergview Restaurant- try the Carpaccio and deep fried brie starters- as well as breakfasts and impressive evening buffet in the Eagles Roost Restaurant.





