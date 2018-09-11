Dipo Mhlongo, a storyteller, at the Ohlange Institute. Picture: Zanele Zulu.

Want to take a heritage tour? Here are some places to see in KZN... First stop: Mahatma Gandhi Settlement

Where: 120518 St, Bhambayi, Inanda, 4309

Travel time from Durban: 23 minutes

Contact details: 063 163 7977

Start your journey at the Mahatma Gandhi Settlement. This historic spot is also known as the Phoenix settlement. Founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1904, this historical site was at the forefront of the struggle for justice in South Africa. The tour highlight the life of Gandhi and his wife, Kasturba, lived.



Head over to the Ohlange Institute

Where: 1 109524 St, Langalibalele, Inanda

Travel time from Mahatma Gandhi Settlement: 7 minutes

Contact: 031 322 2857

Gandhi walked 45 minutes to the Ohlange Institute, the place where the ANC’s first president John Dube founded the movement in the early 1900s. It was also the place where Nelson Mandela cast his vote, in remembrance of Dube’s sacrifices for freedom.

The historical institute offers well-curated tours. Make sure you visit his grave to pay your respect.

End at Luthuli Museum

Where: 3233 Nokukhanya Luthuli Street, Groutville.

Travel time from Ohlange Institute: 52 minutes.

Contact: 032 559 6822.

If you are feeling for a little road trip, why not head to the Luthuli Museum? This national cultural institution preserves the philosophies and legacy of the late Chief Albert Luthuli.

The tour starts with a 15-minute video of his life, followed by a walkabout of the property. There are rich history and information about his days as a struggle icon.

There is a life-size wax sculpture of Luthuli at his desk. Here, travellers can snap selfies with the late struggle hero.

