High-end coastal estates in KZN perfect for travel and tourism investment

The KwaZulu-Natal Coast is a perfect location for travel and tourism and is seeing a growing number of exclusive lifestyle estates. This has added a new dimension to the property market and estates such as Zimbali, Simbithi and Hawaan are now ranked among the top estates in the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Andreas Wassenaar, licensee for Seeff Dolphin Coast, estates such as Zimbali and Simbithi are a primary target for high income earners, strongly boosted by the semigration and work from anywhere trend, but are also sought for second homes and investment properties. These top-end estates also attract international buyers, including those from the wealthy African countries. Here are five high-end coastal estates perfect for luxury buyers interested in acquiring property for travel and tourism business, remote working or just a good old fashioned holiday home.

Zimbali Estate Zimbali estate is perfect for property investors looking to sink their teeth in the KZN travel and tourism market. Picture: Supplied According to Wassenaar, Zimbali ranks with the Atlantic Seaboard as one of the top coastal areas for HNWI (high-net-worth) buyers and investors. The estate is home to 650 properties valued upwards of R10 million with 150 of these valued above R20 million. Many wealthy individuals from Gauteng own property here as second homes. Others have settled their families in the estate and commute for business to Johannesburg and elsewhere.

Story continues below Advertisement

An assessment of the market over the last year shows that Zimbali achieved sales worth almost R487 million at an average price of R7,1 million, fairly evenly split between freehold and sectional title properties. The average selling price for freehold homes is around R9 million, putting the estate among the top end luxury suburbs in the country. Simbithi Eco Estate

Story continues below Advertisement

Simbithi Eco Estate has beautiful luxury villas perfect for business or pleasure whilst also enjoying nature. Picture: Instagram The Simbithi Eco Estate achieved a notable 134 sales worth close to R685 million last year. The average price stands at around R5,1 million. Just over half of all sales were freehold properties, which sold at an average price of R6,1 million up to a notable highest price achieved of R22 million. Sectional title units sold at an average price of R3,9 million and a highest price of R10,6 million. Brettenwood Coastal and Dunkirk Estates

Story continues below Advertisement

Brettenwood Estate, a fast growing luxury estate on the North Coast. Picture: Instagram Both Brettenwood and Dunkirk also rank among the top luxury estates according to Wassenaar. Brettenwood Coastal Estate achieves sales worth almost R140 million while Dunkirk Estate clocked up R128 million in sales. Both offer luxury homes, generally in the R5 million to R10 million range. Hawaan Forest Estate (Umhlanga)

A beautiful home with modern finishes at Hawaan Forest Estate in Umhlanga. Picture: Instagram Hawaan Forest Estate in Umhlanga now boasts a median freehold price of R9,3 million which puts it among the top estates in the country. According to Brett Botsis, licensee for Seeff Umhlanga, the estate boasts one of the best lifestyles and offers excellent investment value. Aside from security and privacy, the estate is renowned for the ancient forest which borders the estate. It is home to 100 luxury homes with several vacant plots still available in the R4 million to R6 million range.

House prices generally range from around R8 million to R26 million for a top-end home. KZN South Coast estates The KZN South Coast also has a lot to offer travel and tourism with the Serenity Hills Estate. Picture: Supplied The South Coast has seen a flurry of buyers since the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020 which has greatly boosted semigration to the area, according to Michelle Harris, licensee for Seeff South Coast.

Better value for money and the proximity to Durban are advantages for the villages and towns of the South Coast. Harris revealed that the South Coast now also has an eco-estate offering in Margate to meet the high demand for gated estates in the area. The 120-ha Serenity Hills Estate offers beautiful scenery, amenities and views of the Indian Ocean. It has a choice of freestanding homes in two to four bedroomed-options, priced from just R1.395 million, for a two-bedroomed unit.