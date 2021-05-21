Hot SA honeymoon choices for couples who can't leave the country

The Maldives, Seychelles, Paris and Bali are among the top honeymoon destinations for travellers.

Due to the travel restrictions imposed on South Africa, jet setting to these locations for some time with bae may be challenging during the pandemic.

Not to worry though, South Africa boasts stunning honeymoon options.

Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group, shared why South Africa made for an appealing destination.

“South Africa offers an array of unforgettable honeymoon options that cater for different tastes and budgets.

“Exploring South Africa is not only a safer option to kickstart your marriage, and your money is going to stretch further too,” he said.

He shares some options for couples:

Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal

For: Adventurous couples

The Drakensberg is the ultimate adventure destination, especially for couples who want to add some adrenaline-fuelled activities to their bucket list.

Activities include hot air balloon rides, zipline and paintball.

In between, guests can marvel at the stunning landscapes and the calm the area provides.

“Whether you want to enjoy being with each other or you want to try your hand at fly-fishing or go for a hike, the Drakensberg will ensure your honeymoon is an experience you’ll never forget,” said Lamont.

South Coast

For: Beach lovers

An hour and a half away from Durban lies the South Coast, a perfect road trip option for couples.

The South Coast boasts blue flag status beaches, water sports and romantic resorts with breathtaking views.

Some establishments offer morning ocean safaris that introduce you to a range of marine life.

If you are lucky, you may spot some dolphins or whales.

“Explore the area, visit the local game reserves or take romantic evening strolls on the beach.

“Whatever you choose, the South Coast is a breath of fresh air,” Lamont said.

Wild Coast, Eastern Cape

For: Scenic saunters

The Wild Coast is known for its windswept cliffs, deserted white beaches, forests and waves.

The area also boasts two nature reserves, game viewing, bird watching, whale viewing and fishing activities.

You may also close to the Hole in the Wall, perfect for those insta-worthy snaps.

Lamont recommends visiting The Hole in The Wall Hotel.

“The remoteness of the Hole in the Wall Hotel is just what every newly married couple wants.

“With excellent birdwatching, nature walks, hiking trails and the ideal spot for fishing, it’s the perfect destination to explore the Wild Coast and discover each other too.”

Cape Town

For: City and wine lovers

Cape Town wears many hats; it makes the perfect destination for wine travel, beach getaways and foodie inspired trips.

And, honeymooners can definitely enjoy all of these offerings and more.

Lamont suggests travellers take a scenic helicopter flight, hike up Lion’s Head, visit the Bo-Kaap with its multi-coloured houses or go on a sunset cruise.

Couples can also enjoy wine tastings, selfies with the African penguin at Boulders Beach, spend a day at Hout Bay, drive through Chapman's Peak and more.

There are plenty of small towns that guests can visit while based in Cape Town.