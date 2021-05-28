How Princess Charlene is using KZN trip to raise awareness on rhino plight

Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco has used her South African trip to raise awareness on the plight of the rhino.

The Royal, who had stayed at Thanda Safari in KwaZulu-Natal, embarked on a few conservation operations during her stay.

These include rhino monitoring and tracking, deployment with the Anti-Poaching Unit, educational wildlife photography sessions, and a white rhino dart and de-horning exercise.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa aims to support rhino preservation in partnership with the Thanda Foundation Trust.

The mother of two said in a statement that the experience moved her.

“I connected with amazing people and spoke to the local trackers and anti-poaching units who all have an incredible passion for protecting our rhinos and environment.

“It filled me with immense joy to reconnect with the African people and spirit again. I was fascinated to learn more about the area’s history and culture. How fitting to rediscover my love for Africa at a place aptly named Thanda, meaning ‘love’ in the Zulu language," the Princess said.

Princess Charlene, who shared some images of her efforts on her Instagram page, described the experience as 'emotional'.

"I experienced first-hand the anguish and distress of the rhinos when we have to de-horn them, so poachers don’t slaughter them.

“I want to do all that I can to protect the rhinos, including raising funds to protect them and educating my children and others about rhino conservation.

“By protecting the rhinos, we’re conserving their habitat, which is beneficial for people and wildlife, supporting our local communities, and ensuring a legacy for future generations.

“The rhinos cannot speak for themselves, but we can speak on their behalf," added Princess Charlene.

For further information, visit www.thandafoundation.com.