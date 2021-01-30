How to enjoy a 48-hour adventure on the KZN South Coast

Adventure travel is fast becoming a top choice and many travellers are not afraid to challenge themselves. The South Coast boasts many adventure activities worth enjoying. We list four to include in your two day itinerary. Scuba diving View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliwal Dive Centre (@aliwal_dive_centre) Discover one of the world’s top diving sites when you visit Aliwal Shoal, just 5km offshore of Umkomaas River.

Whether you want to learn or are already experienced in all things scuba diving, Aliwal Shoal offers an array of adventures.

The location has been on many international documentaries.

Contact details

Aliwal Dive Centre, Umkomaas: Call 039 973 2233 or email [email protected]

Aliwal Shoal Scuba, Umkomaas: Call 039 973 2542 or email [email protected]

Umkomaas Lodge Dive Charters: Call 039 973 2542 or email [email protected]

Shark cage diving

Aliwal Shoal is rated as one of the world’s top ten dive sites. Picture: Aliwal Dive Centre.

For the daring, a shark cage diving experience awaits.

There are qualified instructors, so you have nothing to worry about. During the experience, expect to learn more about sharks and their lifestyle.

Contact

Cage Shark Dive.com, Umkomaas: Call 039 973 2572 or email [email protected]

Shark Cage Diving KZN, Rocky Bay: Call 039 978 1045 or email [email protected]

Microlight adventures

Microlight adventures offer a bird’s eye view of the KZN South Coast. Picture: Noel McDonagh.

If you want to see the South Coast from the sky, then a microlight adventure is just what the doctor ordered.

The activity is organised by experienced pilots who fly over oceans, forests and other natural wonders found in the area.

Contact

World of Wings flight school, Umkomaas: Call 072 117 5130 or email [email protected]

Mountain biking and running trails

For outdoor exercise, try a running trial. Picture: Rocky Bay Resorts.

The South Coast boasts some of the country’s best running and mountain biking trails with views to die for.

With many lockdown restrictions currently imposed, activities like these are good for the soul.

Contact

TC Robertson Nature Reserve, Scottburgh: Call 062 002 5190 or email [email protected]

Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve, Umzinto: Call 039 974 2222 or email [email protected]

Umdoni Park Trust, Golf Club & Nature Reserve: Call 039 975 1615or or email [email protected]

Rocky Bay Resorts: Call 039 976 0336 or email [email protected]