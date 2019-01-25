There are many things to do in Durban this weekend. Pictured is Krantzkloof Nature Reserve.

Summer in Durban means lazy days on the beach or sipping sundowners. If you are in the city- or a local hoping to enjoy a relaxing Sunday here are some ideas of things to do. Hike and picnic at Krantzkloof Nature Reserve: Krantzkloof Nature Reserve is popular for all ages, from children, parents and teenagers. This reserve is known for their unique waterfalls and range of animals like the zebra, bushbuck and duiker. The reserve offers 21 kilometres of trails and braai and picnic sites available.

Situated at 152 Kloof Falls Rd, Kranskloof, Kloof. Call 0317643515.

Take a stroll along the Umhlanga promenade

Durban has some of the best beaches in the country. Besides dipping your feet in the warm Indian Ocean, many people love to walk on the promenade (sunrise or sunset is the best time to do this). There are also many hotels and restaurants along the beachfront that people can visit when they have completed their jog or walk.

Mindgame Escape in Umhlanga:

If you and your squad love mystery, then head over to Mindgame Escape in Umhlanga. Visitors will get to unleash their inner detective when they are put into a themed room to gather clues and uncover the mysteries of the great Houdini and Sherlock Holmes.

Situated at Unit 205 Granada Square, 16 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga. Call 087 238 2524 or email [email protected]

Have drinks at Greedy Buddha

Greedy Buddha is the perfect spot for sundowners. Their range of cocktails is intriguing, from their signature Tom Yam Siam with litchi, lemongrass and chilli to their Buddha Colada with pineapple and coconut milk.

It is located opposite the Gateway Shopping of Theatre mall so one can easily do their weekend shopping after indulging in a few cocktails.

Situated at 12 Palm Blvd, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga. Call 031 566 4383.

[email protected]