Durban is filled with hidden gems just waiting to be experienced. Here are ways to spend the next 24 hours in the 031:

Enjoy a smoothie at Surf Riders. Picture: Denver Govender.

7 am: Breakfast at Surf Riders on the Durban beachfront: The Durban Beachfront is a hub of activities for travellers in the morning. Most are surfers and early morning walkers, but there are some who love indulging in the food. Surf Riders Cafe is one of the restaurants that create out of this world dishes at affordable prices. The restaurant is dog-friendly and has a great view of the beach. Call 071 376 8684

9 am: Jump the Big Rush at Moses Mabhida: Once you have eaten, why not be adventurous and try your hand at the Big Rush at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Recognised by Guinness Book of World Records as the world's tallest swing and the world's only stadium swing, the Big Rush is a must for any adventure seeker. The jump provides a 360-degree view of Durban and the Indian Ocean. Call 031 312 9435.

If you love adventure, try the Big Rush at Moses Mabhida. Picture: Supplied.

1 pm: Sample Durban cuisine: Situated in the hub of the Durban CBD, Mavezi’s Corner Café is the fast food spot behind the gourmet amagwinya. It has a secret recipe specially made for travellers. This is a family business and concept co-owned by Muziwendoda Mchunu, Lungile Mchunu, Thandi Dlamini and Ndumiso Mncwabe is taking Durban by storm. Why not try some for yourself? Call 065 885 8378

3 pm: Learn about Durban history: Now that you have sampled some of the Durban food, you should definitely tap into the history of Durban. There is no better way than a museum tour. One of the most popular museums is the KwaMuhle Museum in Central Durban. This building, once the headquarters of the City’s infamous Native Administration Department and the centre of Durban’s harsh system of labour control, has been transformed into a world-class museum. The museum seeks to reflect the Durban’s urban growth and the history of its residents from a range of perspectives. Call 031 311 2237.

You cannot visit Durban without enjoying a bunny chow.

6 pm: Try a bunny chow: End of the day with an authentic Durban Bunny chow. The Bunny Bar at 159 Gordon Rd, Morningside is a great place to take in the city and enjoy a good meal. Call 061 335 7153.

