If you are feeling for an adventure somewhere close to Durban, why not take a day trip to Richards Bay? This coastal town may be known as a quick stopover to other parts of KwaZulu-Natal- but its offerings are vast. This small town was named after Frederick William Richards, who was appointed Commander of the West Coast of Africa. Here is how you can spend the day in Richards Bay:

11 am: Brunch at Cubana: After a 2-hour journey from Durban, why not fuel up on some brunch at Cubana. The popular franchise restaurant is popular with the millennial crowd and offers a range of dishes and cocktails that would satisfy any hungry stomach.

1.30pm: Beach time at Alkantstrand Beach: Pack your swimming costume, an umbrella and sun lotion because there is nothing better than a few hours at the beach to either start or end your holiday. Alkantstrand Beach has numerous boulders and seating areas that look like bags of cement. It is perfect for photographs, too. The beach offers a range of activities, including select fishing spots, cycling or skating. If you have time, take a stroll down to one of their 3 piers.

4 pm: Take a sunset cruise at Tuzi Gazi Waterfront: No visit to Richards Bay is complete without a sunset cruise. There is nothing better than ending the day with glorious views of the waterfront while the sun goes down. One can invite a few friends for a little soiree on the boat and toast to a few glasses of champagne. For more information, contact 083 736 5921.

6 pm: End the day at Neighbourhood Shisanyama: If you seeking an eatery for dinner, you should try Neighbourhood Shisanyama. With good music, food grilled to perfection and a VIP service, this is the place to be. For further information, contact 035 788 0013.

