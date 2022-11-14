iHeart Market finds a new home in Ballito

One of Durban’s favourite sale markets, the iHeart Market, has revealed that it has found a new home in Ballito. From December, the market will permanently operate at Sugar Rush Park in Ballito next to Collisheen Estate.

Following the announcement, some Durban residents expressed disappointment at the move. However, the market’s founder, Anna Savage, has given some words of consolation. “It is sad to move on from familiar faces that have enjoyed and supported the market over the years. But we must remember that the brand is still very much alive in Durban, and perhaps we will be back as a pop-up at other events in the future,” said Savage. She said she hopes the market’s Durban-based customers will make a day of it and come and enjoy all the facilities on offer at Sugar Rush Park.

Savage highlighted that Sugar Rush Park was chosen as the new home for the market as it offers a hive of family friendly leisure activities and the venue offered them a long-term lease which provides them with the level of security that they needed. “Sugar Rush Park also has a restaurant – Food Fundi, a kids’ play area, mini-train, the Ndlondlo reptile park, The Jump Park, the Tree Trails obstacle course and Park Run every Saturday morning,” said Savage. According to Savage, the decision to move came about as iHeart’s lease at the Moses Mabhida Stadium had come to an end, and they were unable to get a commitment from the venue.

“There is a lot of pre-planning required to put on a market like iHeart, especially with the festive season coming up. The iHeart Market is a business that provides a platform for other small businesses. We have an obligation to plan accordingly for our traders, we cannot do this without a venue so we had to look further afield to find a place that could accommodate our needs,” she said. Savage added that when it comes to expanding the market into a bigger lifestyle-event, they will see how trading goes over the next while, but the market is open to new ideas. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.