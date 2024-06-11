Inanda community of over 200 people forced to use primary school for toilets

Two years after floods destroyed their homes, 250 people are still living in the Congo transit camp in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, without access to basic amenities. According to GroundUp news, the community does not have electricity, water and sanitation and have resorted to using the nearby Sekusile primary schools’ toilets.

Mhlonishwa Luthuli, a community leader, told the news outlet that there are up to 250 people in the camp, including children. Luthuli, whose family reportedly survives on a child grant, said he attempted to maintain the toilets and keep them working but, was ultimately unable to do so. He also claimed that the community relied on water tanks. According to him the vehicles would come to the area twice a week.

He also told GroundUp News that the tankers began to arrive less regularly, the wastewater systems became clogged, the toilets overflowed, and after multiple attempts to repair them, the community residents opted to lock them. “Now, I am really tired because the Municipality does not want to make the effort to fix the ablution system,” he was quoted as saying. Gugu Sisilana, an eThekwini spokesperson, said the City had effectively transferred inhabitants from 29 transit camps into other housing schemes, leaving 42 transit camps to be removed.