Inside Drakensberg’s new celebrity-style wedding venue with 7-suite villa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

First Group has launched Swallow Cliff Hall, a luxurious wedding venue with a seven-suite villa situated in the Drakensberg. Boasting incredible views over the Ngwangwane River, this contemporary property is set to become the country's most famed wedding locations. Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group, describes the place as “Elegant, intimate and the picture-perfect backdrop". "Swallow Cliff Hall is destined to become South Africa’s leading wedding destination for 2021 and beyond. This unique property is not only an expression of our brand’s philosophy to create lasting and magical memories for everyone, it also marks a key milestone for First Group and our expansion into exclusive, tailormade properties," he said. First Group has launched a luxurious wedding venue called Swallow Cliff Hall in the Drakensberg. Picture: Supplied. Swallow Cliff Hall is First Group’s first destination to cater for exclusive, celebrity-style weddings.

Lamont said the property’s unobstructed 360-degree views of its stunning surroundings, unrivalled extravagance and flawless service make it the ultimate destination for the most spectacular and romantic weddings imaginable.

“The site for Swallow Cliff Hall was specifically chosen so that it could offer an unforgettable wedding option where couples can exchange their vows surrounded by unmatched beauty," he said.

Swallow Cliff Hall in the Drakensberg also has a spa. Picture: Supplied.

Some of its attractions include the Swallow Cliff Hall that showcases a rim-flow pool and breathtaking views of the Southern Drakensberg mountains, an on-site spa, and a seven-suite villa.

The villas are complemented by a dining room, a fully equipped “chef’s” kitchen, and a mountain facing bar with a cosy lounge and fireplace.

“Every facility at Swallow Cliff Hall has been planned to create a world of opulence and pure extravagance for our guests. From the exquisite rooms to the mouth-watering dining options to indulgent onsite wellness, all aspects of the villa offer our guests unparalleled luxury with individualised service that is warm and heartfelt,” added Lamont.