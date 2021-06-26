IOL Travel itineraries: How to spend 48 hours in Durban

If you are someone who hates planning for your trip or creating itineraries, then you are in luck. IOL Travel will create itineraries over the next few months to highlight certain South African destinations. We offer advice on what to see, where to dine and adventure, and other tips to make your trip memorable. This week we feature Durban. Below is a guide on how to plan a 48-hour trip to the city:

Arrive by 9 am: Take an early morning flight to King Shaka International Airport. Durban weather is warm during winter, so you can enjoy the outdoor offerings during the day. 10.30 am: Once you arrive, drive to Florida Road to find a brunch spot. The street offers plenty of restaurants and bars options to suit your food preferences. Be sure to stop at one of the many sweet eateries for an indulgent dessert. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cloudet Whanani Khosa (@cloudetkkhosa) 1 pm: Once you are fed, spend the next hour revelling in Durban's gorgeous views with a cruise at the Durban Waterfront. You are more than welcome to bring snacks and beverages. Isle of Capri Cruises hosts half-hour (from R80pp) and hour-long rides (from R150pp). Call 031 305 3099 or 082 851 4787.

3.30 pm: Durban's iconic beachfront amusement park, Durban Funworld, is a must-visit attraction and perfect for those on a budget. Enjoy fun-filled rides or see the Indian Ocean and parts of Durban when you go on the Cable Car. Rides start from R30. Visit www.durbanfunworld.com/ 5 pm: After the thrilling rides, head to Panorama Bar at Southern Sun Elangeni and Maharani. The hotel bar offers picturesque views of the Indian Ocean and ships in the distance. Call 031 362 1300. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cargo Hold on the Promenade (@cargohold_ushaka) 8 pm: After a long day, head to The Cargo Hold restaurant for an unforgettable dining experience. Nestled in the stern of the Phantom Ship, with superb views of the shark tank, the restaurant is known for its seafood. Visit www.ushakamarineworld.co.za/cargo-hold/

The next day View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘾𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙣 (@clintondeantravels) 10 am: Start your morning at Phezulu Safari Park, nestled in the Valley of 1000 Hills. A 35-minute journey from Durban, the park was once a Zulu village before it transformed into an activity spot. Travellers have many options to keep everyone occupied, from the crocodile and snake park, Zulu dancing and cultural experience, segway tours and game drives. Tours run every hour. Visit www.phezulusafaripark.co.za/ 1 pm: After a quick lunch, spend the afternoon frolicking at the beach. Thompson's Bay, located on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, has become a top jaunt for local and international travellers. During your visit, head to the Hole in the Wall to capture the best shot. Or soak up the views at the designated viewpoints. The best times to visit are during sunrise or sunset. Entry is free. Located at 9 Rock Lane at Shaka's Rock on the Dolphin Coast.