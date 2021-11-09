Is the South Coast the place to be this summer? These local celebs think so

The South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal is becoming a playground for local celebrities. The coastal destination boasts some of the province’s best beaches and leading accommodation options. It offers everything from adventure, watersports, arts and crafts and world-class dining spots. Tourism KwaZulu-Natal recently hosted ’Blood and Water’ star Ryle de Morny, Expresso Morning Show presenter Jamie Domberg and other Cape Town personalities on the South Coast.

De Morny said KZN stole a piece of his heart. "Every time I visit, it truly never disappoints. I don’t even know what’s my favourite adventure activity at this point, but for this experience, it's possibly a tie between the highest gorge swing at Wild 5 and the Ocean Safari in Shelly Beach.” Domburg counted horse riding along the beach at Selsdon Park Estate as among her favourite experiences.

"My biggest problem right now is I don’t know whether to come back here with my son or my girlfriends," she said. Domburg counted horse riding along the beach at Selsdon Park Estate as among her favourite experiences. Tourism KwaZulu-Natal is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the destination remains a top choice for local and international travellers. Pinky Radebe, the senior manager of public relations and communications at Tourism KZN, said they plan to position KZN as the only summer destination for the domestic market.