The Sardine Run is a big tourist drawcard for the KZN South Coast, attracting many from around the world to witness this phenomenon. This annual event coincides with school holidays, providing many families with the opportunity to plan getaways to the South Coast where the viewing of the sardines is frequent. To feed the demand, Ugu South Coast Tourism created the Sardine Festival compromising various activities and events between June to August.

Three popular places you are likely to spot sardines and a guide to what you can do in the area:

Port Edward

Where to spot the sardines: Port Edward Beach

Places to see:

Wild Coast Sun Wild Waves Water Park: If you fancy yourself a thrill seeker, the park is the place to visit. It boasts adrenalin-pumping slides including the Aqualoop, Superbowl, Boomerango and two steep body slides. The spot has been designed according to international aquatic park standards and is fun for the family. Call 039 305 2701.



Mac Banana: Once home to a farmhouse, outbuildings and sheds, Mac Banana is an entertainment haven. Here, you will find a food and wine emporium, animal farm, butterfly dome tours and adventure activities such as zip-lining and paintball. Do not forget to sample the banana milkshakes and cinnamon pancakes at the Banana Café and Pancake Bar. Call 039 319 1033 or e-mail [email protected]

Beaver Creek: Known as one of the best coffee farms in the country, Beaver Creek offers a 45-minute tour of the coffee estate at noon daily. The tour includes as much coffee as you can drink. Call 039 311 2347.

Southbroom

Where to spot the sardines: Southbroom Beach

Places to see:

Riverbend Crocodile Farm: For those wanting to learn more about the crocodile species, this crocodile farm meets the standards. Enjoy their self-guided walks, or head to the wine and art gallery. The Crocodile Cafe serves various crocodile dishes, including a crocodile pie and hamburger. The farm does feedings every Sunday. Call 039 316 6204 or [email protected]

Mpenjati Nature Reserve: The 60-hectare nature reserve boasts wetlands, dune forests and grasslands. Hailed as a perfect day outing for families, visitors can explore the various trails, pack a picnic or go for recreational fishing at the estuary. If you are lucky, you may spot a blue duiker or bushbuck. Call 078 475 6792.

Margate



Where to spot the sardines: Margate Beach

Places to see:

The Waffle House: Many travel from far and wide to The Waffle House to tuck into their range of savoury and sweet waffles. Visitors have the choice to top their waffles with chicken curry, bobotie or lemon meringue. Call 039 314 9424.

Ramsgate Butterfly Valley: The butterfly farm offers a daily guided tour where the life cycle of the butterfly is shared. There are also animals to see, from hedgehogs, rabbits and guinea pigs. A tea garden is onsite for those craving a sweet treat. Call 072 235 3688.

Senzi’s on Faya: Senzi’s is a shisanyama serving up braai meat and condiments like pap and chakalaka. The establishment, opened by Michael and Senzi Frey in 2013, is considered a must visit place in Margate. Call 039 312 1203.

