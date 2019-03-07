Jozini Tiger Lodge in Northern KwaZulu-Natal ticks all the right boxes. Pictures: Sibonelo Ngcobo.

Pictures do not do Jozini Tiger Lodge justice. This Elephant Coast gem in KwaZulu-Natal is the epitome of an authentic African holiday. Here you find unparallel views of Jozini Lake and its dam with a range of activities to keep your days at the lodge exciting. Just four hours from Durban, this 4-star hotel is the perfect place for those who want to unwind or gather a few friends for a mini break.

When we arrive, the staff are at the entrance with broad smiles. “Sanibona Zivakashi” Mavis, the front office manager, greets me as I enter the foyer. It is a Zulu word meaning welcome visitor.

She offers me a refreshing lemonade that provides respite from the blazing weather. After an effortless check-in (it was done in under three minutes), Griffin, one of the interns, escorts our group to our respective rooms.

The lodge boasts 44 classic rooms, 21 family lofts, 3 deluxe rooms and 2 executive suites. My classic room was spacious and easy to navigate.

The room is kitted with a kingsize bed, a desk and a gorgeous balcony that overlooks the lake. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub for those who prefer a soak after a long day of exploring.

Staying in the room is virtually impossible with the many activities on offer. The infinity pool is where most guests spend their time-especially if they want to watch the sunrise every morning.

It is here where one can take some of the most striking images, so order a few cocktails and enjoy the view.

For those who want to explore the lake- a two-hour private or sundowner cruise is recommended.

Wildlife enthusiasts would appreciate the 4-hour cruise where you can go in search of wildlife. If you are lucky, you may spot a few elephants or rhinos wandering about.

Other activities include tiger fishing, kayaking, guided walks and a Jozini Town tour.

The onsite spa calls for a day of pampering- whether it is a mom who wants to get away from her family for a few hours or a couple who want to enjoy some alone time.

A popular choice for guests is the Royal African Night spa that includes dinner and three hour-long treatments. Poolside treatments are available on requests.





Food is a big drawcard for most travellers, and Jozini Tiger Lodge does a good job with their breakfast and dinner buffet.

The menu changes every day with a few exceptions.

End your day with a bedtime story courtesy of the lodge. They leave one in your room every night with a piece of chocolate.

Call 035 572 1020 or visit www.jozinitigerlodge.co.za