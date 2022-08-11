King Shaka International Airport begins project to upgrade its parking management system

King Shaka International Airport has announced that it has embarked on a project to upgrade its parking management system. The upgrades to the parking management system should be completed in October.

The parking management system will now offer chip, PIN debit and credit card payments at the pay stations and at the exits, which will enable airport users to tap and go. Change will also be issued in notes and coins. “While we transition to the new system, the project has been phased to ensure minimal disruption to operations and our airport users. The next phase of the project will be upgrades completed at Arrivals Pick-up parking. This area will be closed from the 11th August 2022 to 19th August 2022,” said the airport. As a result, the airport has kindly requested airport users to make use of the multi-storey parkade for pick-up, where users will receive 20 minutes of free parking.

“Should you require an accredited meter taxi operator, they are available at the Coach Zone, near International Arrivals, and e-hailing services are available in the multi-storey parkade, Level 0, until 19th August 2022,” it said. It also said that the parking calculator on the Airports Company South Africa website will help users calculate parking costs and that it encourages airport users to keep on the lookout for more updates on its social media platforms for developments of the project and proceed to the information counter for further assistance or directions. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.