Zulu shields at Ncome. Picture: Supplied.

The KwaZulu-Natal battlefields are among the places in KwaZulu-Natal that have a rich history. This historic route comprises 68 battlefields, museums, old fortifications and places of remembrance. Travellers who want to explore should consider a guided tour. Guided tours offer travellers insight on the different battles and cultures.

There is a 5-day bicycle tour that explores the Dundee and Ladysmith area.

Some of the must-see battlefields include the Blood River battlefield, off R33 between Dundee and Vryheid and Isandlwana, off R68 between Nqutu and Babanango.

Planning your stay

Travellers should spend a minimum of 2 nights to experience the area in all its glory, said the chairman of the Battlefields Route in KwaZulu-Natal, Pam McFadden.

“We can custom make tours according to what travellers want to see and do. We have found that British and French are frequent international visitors, some who have family ties to the Battlefields,” she said.

The new bicycle tour offers a unique spin to sightseeing. Picture: Supplied.

In addition to having a Battlefields experience, there were also game park visits, Zulu cultural tours and food and lifestyle elements that travellers could experience.

For further information, visit www.battlefieldsregionguides.co.za and www.battlefieldsroute.co.za

Bicycle tours: email [email protected]