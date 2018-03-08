The Capital Pearls in uMhlanga is cutting unnecessary frills and allows guests the ability to choose their experiences.

Hotels like The Capital Pearls in uMhlanga are reinventing the way people travel. Not only is it 25 percent less expensive, but it offers more space, says Marc Wachsberger, MD of The Capital Apartments and Hotels. Wachsberger, who is busy with the final touches to a 320 room hotel in Sandton, says the launch of Capital Pearls is part of the hotel group’s national expansion.

“Apartment hotels is the best of both worlds. We offer all the amenities of a hotel, but also include a self-catering component in our rooms.

“We want to create a home away from home feeling, especially for travellers who want to stay for extended periods,” says Wachsberger.

He says Capital Apartments and Hotel has cut out the unnecessary frills and allows guests the ability to choose their experiences.

So travellers may not get a turn down service or slippers, but their rates will be much cheaper than normal hotel rates.

Wachsberger says that many leisure travellers have visited the hotel since its opening and love the concept.

“We had an incredible opening. The response were great and we will continue to follow the trends that our clients want.

“We have another 4 months until our 32 story building is complete, but we are quite excited to see what happens next,” he adds.

