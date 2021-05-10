KZN South Coast is the location for season 2 of ’The Longest Date’

The South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal is the location for season 2 of SABC 3’s, ’The Longest Date’.

The adventure dating competition showcased Mpumalanga when it first premiered in 2019.

CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, Phelisa Mangcu, said the KZN South Coast provides the perfect backdrop for the series, particularly because of its warm weather and natural scenery.

“From international feature films through to environmental documentaries, the KZN South Coast has long attracted filmmakers looking for a professional and affordable location in which to shoot.

“It’s hugely beneficial, not only for production companies but for local tourism operators and communities who benefit from job creation and steady economic growth.

“We welcome the news that the region was chosen as the location for the latest filming of ’The Longest Date’. I am sure audiences will be overwhelmed by the incredible beauty of the KZN South Coast," she said.

Mangcu said USCT will offer a hospitality package that giving visitors a chance to experience the magnificent KZN South Coast locations filmed during the season.

The show was filmed in March this year. The 13-episode second season was shot at various locations on the KZN South Coast including the Blue Flag beach, Umzumbe; Oribi Gorge; Lake Eland Game Reserve and the KwaXolo Caves. It is set to premiere in July.

Paul Jefferys from Go 2 Films was the line producer for season 2, dubbed the South Coast as "one of the best filming locations I’ve worked in.”

He said the region held a comprehensive appeal for filmmakers including the year-round good weather and long summer days, and access to the natural attractions from the beach to the bush.

He said the district and local municipalities made the process of acquiring the necessary permits simple.

"Privately-owned venues and products are also extremely welcoming and easy to work with, and the locals are understanding of the needs of a film shoot," Jefferys said.

Executive producer of the show Samantha Moon said filming on the South Coast was a delight.

"The locations were unrivalled in expansive beauty, and our local crew’s familiarity and local knowledge elevated our ability to capture the area well. All our local service providers, from locations to accommodations, were professional and responsive, which contributed to making the South Coast the perfect base for ’The Longest Date’ season 2," she said.

’Tarzan and the Lost City’, ’Dhoom 2’, ’Race’, ’Blue Crush 2’ and many Bollywood films and international documentaries were also shot on the South Coast.