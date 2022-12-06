KZN’s South Coast set for ‘I Love Summer’ festivities

KZN and some of its surrounding beaches have been given the green light for bathing, just in time for the holidays.
Holidaymakers and residents can therefore look forward to an exciting programme of free festive season beach fun happening throughout the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom.
KZN South Coast will kick things off with its “I Love Summer” campaign, which will run from December 9 until January 3.
Kids and adults can participate in hula hoop competitions, sack races, cone diving, musical freeze and the all-time favourite, tug-of-war.
Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), said KZN’s South Coast has always been a popular summer holiday destination with its high number of Blue Flag beaches, world-class dive sites, home to surfers and fishermen.
“This is made even more special with the ‘I Love Summer’ holiday programme that has something for the whole family to enjoy. The KZN South Coast offers visitors a variety of accommodation options, for all budgets, with fantastic outdoor activities from the beach to the hinterland,” said Mangcu.
Programme organiser Michael Bester of One Way Productions said they were planning a bumper programme for what’s expected to be a great summer season on the KZN South Coast.
“The ‘I Love Summer’ programme will kick off with a great treasure hunt and sandcastle-building competition for the kids before the sport contests get going.
“In line with the Football World Cup, we will be setting up some fun beach soccer games, but there will also be the popular touch rugby and volleyball action. There will be lots of prizes up for grabs, thanks to all our sponsors involved in making this the most wonderful summer programme ever,” said Bester.
People of all ages are welcome to participate. The programme will kick off on December 9 to January 3 (except Christmas and New Year’s days) from 10am to 2pm daily.
Main beaches included in the programme are Wild Coast Sun Water Park, Southbroom, Port Edward, St Michael’s, Ramsgate, Margate/Lucian, Scottburgh, Southport/Sunwich Port, Hibberdene and Marina.
Hinterland venues include Mzukelwa Primary School in Umuziwabatnhu, Ntelezi Msani in Mthwalume, KwaXolo Cave Adventures in KwaXolo near Margate, KwalaTshoda Hall in KwaNzimakwe and Uvongo Town Hall.
Aside from the ‘I Love Summer’ programme, KZN’s South Coast will also offer holidaymakers the following activities:
Kasified Colour Run & Picnic
When: Friday, December 16
Time: 9am to late
Where: TB Molefe Stadium, Gamalakhe
Cost: R40 for adults, R20 for kids
Contact: 078 573 3801
Crocworld Holiday Programme
Where: Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh
Visit www.crocworld.co.za.
Henry’s Birthday Celebration
When: Friday, December 16
Where: Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh
Contact: www.crocworld.co.za
The Oribi Gorge Farmers’ Market
When: December 16 to 18
Where: Lake Eland Game Reserve
Contact: [email protected]
Simon Mbhele 5-A-Side Soccer Tournament
When: Saturday, December 17
Time: 9am to 8pm
Where: KwaMasengeni Taxi Rank, Gamalakhe
Contact: 072 141 7698
6th Annual Kasified Eksperience
When: Saturday, December 17
Time: 9pm until late
Where: Kasified Eksperience, Gamalakhe
Cost: R50 for general tickets or R100 for VIP.
The Sweetdale Christmas Market
When: Friday, December 23
Time: 6pm to 10pm
Where: The Packshed, Margate
Visit www.thepackshed.co.za.
The Sweetdale Night Market
When: Friday, December 30
Time: 6pm to 10pm
Where: The Packshed, Margate
Visit www.thepackshed.co.za.
Kasified New Year’s Eksperience
When: Saturday, December 31
Time: 6pm until late
Where: Kasified Eksperience, Gamalakhe
Cost: R50 for general tickets or R100 for VIP.
New Year Family Fun Day with Colour
When: Sunday, January 1, 2023
Time: 10am
Where: Ugu Sports & Leisure Centre
Contact: 071 996 3171
