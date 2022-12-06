KZN’s South Coast set for ‘I Love Summer’ festivities

KZN and some of its surrounding beaches have been given the green light for bathing, just in time for the holidays. Holidaymakers and residents can therefore look forward to an exciting programme of free festive season beach fun happening throughout the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom.

Story continues below Advertisement

KZN South Coast will kick things off with its “I Love Summer” campaign, which will run from December 9 until January 3. Kids and adults can participate in hula hoop competitions, sack races, cone diving, musical freeze and the all-time favourite, tug-of-war. Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), said KZN’s South Coast has always been a popular summer holiday destination with its high number of Blue Flag beaches, world-class dive sites, home to surfers and fishermen.

“This is made even more special with the ‘I Love Summer’ holiday programme that has something for the whole family to enjoy. The KZN South Coast offers visitors a variety of accommodation options, for all budgets, with fantastic outdoor activities from the beach to the hinterland,” said Mangcu. Programme organiser Michael Bester of One Way Productions said they were planning a bumper programme for what’s expected to be a great summer season on the KZN South Coast. “The ‘I Love Summer’ programme will kick off with a great treasure hunt and sandcastle-building competition for the kids before the sport contests get going.

Story continues below Advertisement

“In line with the Football World Cup, we will be setting up some fun beach soccer games, but there will also be the popular touch rugby and volleyball action. There will be lots of prizes up for grabs, thanks to all our sponsors involved in making this the most wonderful summer programme ever,” said Bester. People of all ages are welcome to participate. The programme will kick off on December 9 to January 3 (except Christmas and New Year’s days) from 10am to 2pm daily. Main beaches included in the programme are Wild Coast Sun Water Park, Southbroom, Port Edward, St Michael’s, Ramsgate, Margate/Lucian, Scottburgh, Southport/Sunwich Port, Hibberdene and Marina.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hinterland venues include Mzukelwa Primary School in Umuziwabatnhu, Ntelezi Msani in Mthwalume, KwaXolo Cave Adventures in KwaXolo near Margate, KwalaTshoda Hall in KwaNzimakwe and Uvongo Town Hall. Aside from the ‘I Love Summer’ programme, KZN’s South Coast will also offer holidaymakers the following activities: Kasified Colour Run & Picnic

When: Friday, December 16 Time: 9am to late Where: TB Molefe Stadium, Gamalakhe

Cost: R40 for adults, R20 for kids Contact: 078 573 3801

Crocworld Holiday Programme Where: Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh Visit www.crocworld.co.za.

Henry’s Birthday Celebration When: Friday, December 16

Where: Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh Contact: www.crocworld.co.za

The Oribi Gorge Farmers’ Market When: December 16 to 18 Where: Lake Eland Game Reserve

Contact: [email protected] Simon Mbhele 5-A-Side Soccer Tournament

When: Saturday, December 17 Time: 9am to 8pm Where: KwaMasengeni Taxi Rank, Gamalakhe

Contact: 072 141 7698 6th Annual Kasified Eksperience

When: Saturday, December 17 Time: 9pm until late Where: Kasified Eksperience, Gamalakhe

Cost: R50 for general tickets or R100 for VIP. The Sweetdale Christmas Market

When: Friday, December 23 Time: 6pm to 10pm Where: The Packshed, Margate

Visit www.thepackshed.co.za. The Sweetdale Night Market

When: Friday, December 30 Time: 6pm to 10pm Where: The Packshed, Margate

Visit www.thepackshed.co.za. Kasified New Year’s Eksperience

When: Saturday, December 31 Time: 6pm until late Where: Kasified Eksperience, Gamalakhe

Cost: R50 for general tickets or R100 for VIP. New Year Family Fun Day with Colour

When: Sunday, January 1, 2023 Time: 10am Where: Ugu Sports & Leisure Centre