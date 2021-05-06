Last-minute escapes to book for your mom this Mother's Day

Mother's Day is fast approaching but there is no need to panic if you haven't found the perfect gift. We're all guilty of giving mom the same gift every year and, to be frank, it's boring!

Thankfully, there's an array of last-minute options available for this Mother's Day and a relaxing retreat is one of the wonderful ways to celebrate – and spoil – her.

Below are a few suggestions to help make Sunday a special day.

A beach holiday in Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal

Let your mom enjoy the last warm days of Autumn, treat her to beautiful sea views, good food and pampering.

In close proximity to the beach, the Blue Marlin Hotel is worth a visit. Mom can enjoy their in-house spa facilities and, afterwards, tuck into a lovely meal at the Lighthouse Restaurant. You can treat mom to spa services that cost from R199 to R699.

A nature-packed getaway in the Pilanesberg

Finfoot Lake Reserve is ideal for some quality time with mom. You can whip up her favourite meal at one of the chalets or self-catering accommodations.

You can also enjoy lovely walks in nature and fun-packed activities, such as hot air ballooning, day tours at the Pilanesberg Reserve, and drumming, among other things. Rates are from R3 042 per night.

A whimsical vacation in the Winelands

Treat mom to a luxurious stay at Le Franschhoek Hotel and Spa, from upmarket dining to the on-site spa. Franschhoek also has a plethora of wine farms, where mom can enjoy scenic views while wine tasting.

Rates start from just R1 720 per room per night.

An intimate getaway

At Kromrivier Cederberg Park, mom can enjoy a serene atmosphere away from the city bustle. There are six luxury chalets to choose from. Activities include nature walks, swimming and farm visits. Rates start from R2 200 per night, for two adults per night.

A getaway to the wild

Thaba Eco Hotel is located in a beautiful African setting. It's in the Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve, which is home to a variety of indigenous trees, plants, birds, and wildlife. Mom can unwind at the spa, enjoy the meditation trail, and, when she has built up a ravenous appetite, tuck into the superb food at the Kraal Restaurant.

Rates start from R2 922.

Treatment spoils

Mount Grace Hotel & Spa, in Magaliesburg, is an excellent option for a relaxing weekend getaway. Mom will enjoy a range of spa treatments, as well as good food and wine at the hotel. Rates start from R2 618.