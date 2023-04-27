LOOK: 14 self-catering places to stay when exploring the KZN South Coast

The KZN South Coast remains a prime holiday destination, with its subtropical climate, the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province, plus endless outdoor adventure activities. With the long weekend ahead, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom.

According to South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) CEO Phelisa Mangcu, this time of year is ideal for visiting the KZN South Coast, as sunny skies and a more temperate climate set the scene for outdoor adventures. “We’re also getting ready to welcome the #greatestshoalonearth – the annual Sardine Run – which puts on a spectacular ocean display from land, sea, and skies. The KZN South Coast is an affordable, family-friendly destination, with something for everyone, and with our incredible range of self-catering accommodation options, visitors are going to want to extend their stay to make the most out of the adventures on offer,” said Mangcu. Here are the best 14 self-catering accommodation options if you’re planning on travelling to the South Coast.

At 4 Umzumbe – Banana Beach At 4 Umzumbe. Picture: Supplied This self-catering accommodation has it all … pristine beaches, incredible views, luxury living, nature on its doorstep, comfort for the body and rest for the soul. La Côte d’Azur – Margate

La Côte d’Azur. Picture: Supplied La Côte d’Azur offers various self-catering accommodation options, making it an affordable holiday destination. Found at the northern end of the mile-long Margate Beach, this beautiful holiday destination has magnificent views across the gardens and over the beach with access to local attractions, shops, restaurants and beaches. Happy Wanderers Holiday Resort – Kelso Happy Wanderers Holiday Resort. Picture: Supplied Situated on 500m of unspoiled private beach in Kelso, just 65km south of Durban. Opt for a self-catering apartment, private log cabin, or camping and caravan site, all metres away from the private beach. With a stunning restaurant and bar, facilities for the whole family, and a functions venue for all occasions, Happy Wanderers is the perfect location for a memorable holiday.

San Lameer Villas – San Lameer San Lameer Estate. Picture: Supplied San Lameer Estate is South Africa’s tropical paradise features stunning KZN South Coast accommodation as well as an 18-hole championship golf course. It has something to offer the whole family as well as having direct access to two magnificent Blue Flag beaches, making it the perfect family resort. Banana Beach Holiday Resort – Banana Beach

Banana Beach Holiday Resort. Picture: Supplied Banana Beach Holiday Resort provides a variety of affordable accommodation options and is the ideal family holiday venue to enjoy those lazy sunny days or explore all the scenic beauty that the KZN South Coast has to offer. BillsBest – Ramsgate BillsBest is situated right off the beach in Ramsgate. Picture: Supplied This is comfortable accommodation found in the best position along Ramsgate on the KZN South Coast. Ramsgate main beach is a favourite destination for families on holiday, lifeguarded and with its own tidal pool, offering protected swimming for the whole family.

Lake Eland Game Reserve – Oribi Gorge Lake Eland accommodation chalets. Picture: Supplied Covering an impressive 2 500 hectares with diverse ecosystems of bushveld, grassland, coastal forest, wetland, and wild game, this natural landscape offers a place of peace and tranquillity. Honeywood Forest Lodge – Sea Park

Lounge area at Honeywood Forest Lodge. Picture: Supplied Honeywood Forest Lodge offers self-catering accommodation, and its acclaimed on-site restaurant, The Cellar, and beautiful Forest Spa are must-visits. Ironwood Lodge – Pennington Ironwood Lodge. Picture: Supplied The relaxed atmosphere at Ironwood Lodge Bed & Breakfast is created through sincere hospitality and spacious well-equipped accommodation, assisted by stunning sea views over a beautiful garden with the Indian Ocean stretching out beyond the coastal dune forests.

Margate Sands – Margate Margate Sands. Picture: Supplied Margate Sands Beach Resort is a quality, affordable self-catering accommodation situated on Margate’s popular main beach, just 134km from Durban. This is a luxury home-away-from-home for those seeking a fun-filled getaway along the warm KZN South Coast. Sugar Beach Resort – Elysium

Pool area overlooking the beach at Sugar Beach Resort. Picture: Supplied Sugar Beach Resort is a beautiful and tranquil resort nestled between the lush greens KZN has to offer and bordered by the Indian Ocean and N2 Highway. Mount Nebo Arena – Harding A suite at Mount Nebo Arena. Picture: Supplied Mount Nebo Arena is an entertainment arena for everyone, situated on Mount Nebo Farm with a forest and sugar cane plantation. Khuze River runs through the farm, rich with history and storytelling, with a small waterfall on the farm.

T O Strand Holiday Resort – Leisure Bay T O Strand Holiday Resort. Picture: Supplied The resort is situated in the picturesque town of Leisure Bay, just 26km south of Margate and 10km north of the Wild Coast Sun. T O Strand borders the beach, making it an ideal breakaway holiday destination for guests. UNTU Palms – Anerley