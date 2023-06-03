LOOK: 4 perfect family destinations to consider for this winter school break

The June and July school holidays are generally a time for families to reconnect, recharge and get ready for the second half of the year. Most Gauteng and Free State natives regularly trek for a week or two in the direction of the KZN North or South Coast, for some rest and relaxation.

Destination KwaZulu-Natal offers a variety of places for families to explore and with the province’s cool and temperate climate even during winter, it’s the perfect place to enjoy the school holidays or winter break with your young or multi-generational family. If you’re looking for a fresh place to recharge and make memories, then here are four options to consider in KZN that are family friendly. ANEW Resort – Ingeli Forest, Kokstad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANEW Resort Ingeli Forest (@anewresortingeliforestkokstad) If you’re considering exploring South Africa’s beautiful countryside in the Kwa-Zulu Natal region, then consider ANEW Resort Ingeli Forest in Kokstad, nestled in the Weza-Ngele Forest near the majestic Drakensberg. The resort is also an hour away from the KZN South Coast, perfect for those also wanting to explore Oribi Gorge and the beaches. Families can indulge in a wide range of activities that cater to every interest and desire, ranging from adrenaline-pumping outdoor adventures like hiking and mountain biking, to more relaxed pursuits such as birdwatching, forest walks, and rejuvenating spa treatments.

Ghost Mountain Inn – Mkhuze View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghost Mountain Inn | Mkuze (@ghostmtn) For a family looking for a safari experience, Ghost Mountain is the perfect destination. The hotel is the ideal location from which to explore the game and coastal reserves of Zululand, the Elephant Coast, Lake Jozini, the Lebombo mountains and uMkhuze Game Reserve. Ghost Mountain Inn also has plenty of kids activities and adventures to choose from, including a boat cruise or game drive, playing at the hotel’s jungle gym in the expansive garden, making Zulu crafts, face painting, fishing and pizza making.

Champagne Castle Hotel – Drakensberg View this post on Instagram A post shared by Champagne Castle Hotel (@champagnecastle) Champagne Castle Hotel and Resort in Central Drakensberg is located between Johannesburg and Durban. It’s nestled below the third highest peak in South Africa – Champagne Castle (3 377m) – within the uKhahlamba-Drakensberg mountain range, South Africa’s highest range. Due to its diversity of plant, bird and insect life and the richest collection of San rock paintings in Africa, it has been declared a Mixed World Heritage Site, making it the perfect place to host your family during the holidays.

The hotel is a mix between a luxurious premier Drakensberg hotel and self-catering accommodation. Champagne Castle Hotel and Resort provides a variety of amenities and activities including daily guided hikes, a spa and wellness centre, fishing, horse riding and tennis courts. Salt Rock Hotel and Beach Resort View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salt Rock Hotel (@saltrockhotel) The picturesque Salt Rock Hotel, the pearl of the Dolphin coast, is also a destination to consider for a family looking for a beach holiday. This resort is a mere 20 minutes’ drive from the King Shaka International Airport and is your family’s gateway to a uniquely South African experience.

Salt Rock Beach Resort, nestled on the tropical palm-fringed, golden shore of the Indian Ocean embodies everything that a resort has to offer, without losing that incredible and unique home-away-from-home feel. Salt Rock Hotel’s absolute prime beach front position offers spectacular sea views from every room and guests can witness resident bottlenose dolphins surfing the waves from the comfort of their pillow, or from the elevated sun terrace while sipping on fresh cocktails and coconuts. For fun activities in and around Ballito, you can add Monkeyland, Flag Animal Farm, the iHeart Market and Ballito Ski Park to your travel itinerary with the kids.