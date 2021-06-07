LOOK: Anele Mdoda lives her best 5-star life at Phinda Game Reserve

TV personality Anele Mdoda enjoyed a luxurious bush break at one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most exclusive game reserves, Phinda Game Reserve.

And we must say we are having major FOMO.

The SA personality shared her experience with her Twitter fans – and judging by her tweets, Mdoda had a fantastic time.

Phinda is among the most sought-after safari establishments in South Africa. Described as “Seven Worlds of Wonder”, Phinda is home to 1 000ha of Africa’s remaining rare dry sand forest and is close to unspoilt beaches.

The five-star reserve has six lodges: Mountain Lodge, Rock Lodge, Forest Lodge, Vlei Lodge, Zuka Lodge and Phinda Homestead. Mdoda stayed at Vlei Lodge which overlooks the vlei (wetland system) on the edge of Phinda Private Game Reserve’s sand forest.

Phinda Vlei Lodge boasts six thatched air-conditioned suites with a plantation-style bedroom, private lap pool and game viewing deck.

A bushy kinda weekend pic.twitter.com/jtrjQ31T9U — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) June 6, 2021

During her time at the lodge, GoodLuck performed an exclusive concert experience under the stars at the luxury reserve.

According to Mdoda, the experience was a “top tier” moment.

She posted: “Watching @goodlucklive perform an acoustic set of their songs underneath the stars is one of the top tier things to happen to me. This was magic !!!! The band! Julez and that voice and Ben on drums. Bliss. The insane service at Phinda Game Reserve was the cherry on top. There are many examples I can give about how great their service was but me finding my flat powerbank charged and waiting for me on my side table was the last number. 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽BRAVO !!! Can't wait to go back ❤️🖤" (sic)

Anele also enjoyed safari game drives and “rum and cola” for sundowners.

During one of her tweets, she posted: “The most quotable quote from my weekend in the bush. My game ranger Thulani on how peace is kept in the animal kingdom “they share the same space but they avoid each other” wish humans could apply this. Humans want you to know in your face.” (sic)

The most quotable quote from my weekend in the Bush. My game ranger Thulani on how peace is kept in the animal kingdom "they share the same space but they avoid each other" wish humans could apply this. Humans want you to know in your face. #PhindaGameReserve 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/0U2NJrqdzj — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) June 6, 2021

In another tweet, she posted: “Phinda Game Reserve. You have my heart”(sic).

Mdoda also posted a series of images of the cuisine – which looked rather sumptuous.

Travellers to Phinda will encounter the Big 5 and 436 bird species. Activities include two daily game drives, nature walks, conservation and community experiences, sleep-outs, village tours, night drives, specialist safaris and ocean activities.