LOOK: Inside Radisson Blu Hotel, uMhlanga

Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is located on the eastern coast of South Africa’s vibrant city of Durban, in its most affluent residential and entertainment hub, uMhlanga. The hotel has easy access to several popular beaches and is within walking distance of the 3km Umhlanga Beach Promenade.

Durban has become a must-visit for local and international travellers because of its vast and enchanting landscapes and ideal year-round weather. Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is close to the Durban ICC with direct access to the luxury Oceans Mall, which boasts a variety of international brands and is just 5 minutes from King Shaka International Airport.

"We are thrilled to make our debut in the welcoming city of Durban and cement our presence in our fourth South African city. South Africa continues to be a key market for us on the continent and we are proud to celebrate our 14th hotel opening milestone with the entry into Durban as we open a flagship property of this calibre,'' says Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

’With its prime location overlooking the ocean adjacent to the exclusive Oceans Mall, this property will enhance Durban’s vibrant offering and we hope that we will be welcomed warmly into the local community.’’ Rooms With mesmerising ocean views and 206 stylish and well-appointed rooms ranging from luxury suites, junior suites, and rooms for business travellers, to accessible rooms and family rooms, this upscale hotel caters for all travellers with a variety of amenities including an outdoor pool, a kids play area, an executive business lounge, and a fitness centre.

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar is located on the 6th floor and serves North American styled/inspired open flame cuisine and offer a variety of beers and beverages, master-crafted cocktails, and a curated collection of South African wines. Guests can visit the Coffee Lounge on the ground floor for freshly brewed coffee and home-made baguettes from the in-house bakery. The Pool Bar is the perfect location to relax, unwind, and soak up the sun while tasting a selection of light snacks and refreshing cold drinks and enjoying the spectacular views of the Indian Ocean. “It is an honour to open and lead this flagship hotel. There is great excitement and anticipation in the city about this world-class property and I am delighted to welcome guests to experience our personalised service and stylish spaces, as we aim to make every moment matter for our guests and showcase Durban hospitality at its best,” says Marius Earle, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga.

The meetings and events area comprises eight elegant meeting and conference venues fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, including video conferencing capabilities and free high-speed wi-fi. The ballroom seats 600 guests in cinema style and leads into a foyer with access to an outdoor terrace which can cater up to 340 guests, perfect for any big or small occasion. Health and safety