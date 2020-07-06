LOOK: This Durban hotel is coronavirus-proofed for a post-pandemic world

Long before the world learned about Covid-19, the developers at Umhlanga Arch’s 4-star Hilton Garden Inn were busy creating the province’s first smart hotel.

The new Durban establishment, part of the mega Umhlanga Arch project in Durban, will launch in October 2020. The 207-room hotel is the first Garden Inn property in South Africa.

Charles Thompson, the director of the Devmco Group, said the hotel is positioned to meet Covid-19 health and safety regulations, which will be a huge selling point for business travellers during and post-pandemic.

Picture: Umhlanga Arch.



“People want to be safe when they travel, and the creation of this hotel will meet the demands. The hotel will use smart technology to ensure that both business and leisure travellers not only have peace of mind but also have a seamless hotel experience,” he said.

Thompson said guests can navigate through the hotel using their phone, from check-in, the use of the elevators and inside their room. Inside the room, travellers can change temperature control, access the television and other innovative technology with an app installed on their phone.

According to Thompson, the hotel has spent an extra R10-million rand on enhancing technology.

“We are trying to make the system as contactless as possible and showcase the technology features of the hotel. We wanted to maintain international hotel standards and not compromise on technology,” he said.