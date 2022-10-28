LOOK: Top-rated places to stay in Durban for King Misuzulu’s coronation

Thousands will flock to Durban’s shores to witness King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini’s coronation this Saturday. President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over the amaZulu kingship certificate to King Misuzulu, which will mark the official beginning of his reign.

The prestigious royal event will be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and attended by royalty and dignitaries from Africa and around, including a delegation from Wales, diplomats, royalty, government officials, amabutho (warriors), izintombi (maidens) and ordinary folk. If you’re wondering where Durban will house all these people, here are some of the top-rated places to stay in and around the city that will bring you close to the action. Endless Horizon Boutique Hotel

Escape into a peaceful world at Endless Horizons Boutique Hotel. Picture: Instagram Endless Horizon is a five-star boutique hotel on uMhlanga Rocks Drive in Durban. It is 11 minutes away from the Moses Mabhida Stadium. The boutique hotel is situated high on the ridge in Durban North, resulting in its unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean. Endless Horizon consists of twelve luxury guest rooms decorated in a contemporary style with comfort and tranquillity complimenting the luxury finishes.

Beverly Hills Hotel Enjoy gorgeous views of Umhlanga Beach. Picture: Instagram One of the oldest hotels in Durban, the Bev is known to attract the who’s who of Durban. The hotel offers beautiful and breath taking views of the Lighthouse and beach at uMhlanga. The Bev offers guests a choice of 89 beautifully appointed rooms – each with a private balcony and an uninterrupted view of the ocean.

The Oyster Box The Oyster Box offers stunning views and warm breeze of the Indian Ocean. Picture: Instagram Right next to the Beverly Hills, The Oyster Box has been voted the No:1 hotel resort in Africa. The Oyster Box is known for its generous hospitality, breathtaking views and cuisine. The hotel boasts 86 elegant rooms & suites featuring bespoke décor, unique dining options and an award-winning spa.

Premier Splendid Inn & Premier Hotel Umhlanga The lobby at Premier Splendid Umhlanga. Picture: Instagram The 3-star Premier Splendid Inn Umhlanga is fast becoming a favourite close to the Gateway Shopping Centre and the large uMhlanga business district. The hotel offers guests access to an outside elevated pool and deck on the 3rd floor. It also boasts 63 luxury bedrooms.

SunCoast Towers-SunSquare Suncoast Enjoy the pool area at Sunsquare Suncoast Hotel. Picture: Instagram Sunsquare Suncoast Hotel is located above the Suncoast Casino and Entertainment World on Durban’s Golden Mile. It features an outdoor pool and the Suncoast Spa. It is a 5-minute walk to the beach. Many of Durban’s attractions are nearby, with the Durban Country Club, Moses Mabhida Stadium and Kings Park all within 2 km of Sunsquare Suncoast.

The Quarters The Quarters Hotel is on one of Durban’s most popular entertainment roads. Picture: Website In 1997, Durban businessman and entrepreneur Robert Maingard had an inspiration to convert four Victorian homes on Durban’s Florida Road in the suburb of Morningside into a luxury boutique hotel. Restored to their former glory, these beautiful buildings were transformed into “Quarters Hotel Florida Road”. The hotel has 25 rooms with a subtle combination of modern sophistication and old-fashioned warmth reflected in everything from the decor to the welcoming attitude of its dedicated staff.

The St James on Venice Saint James on Venice Hotel in Morningside caters to both leisure and corporate travellers. Picture: Instagram Saint James on Venice Hotel in Morningside caters to both leisure and corporate travellers and welcomes families with children. The Saint James Hotel offers 15 bedrooms, conference and dining facilities. The classic hotel is conveniently positioned within walking distance of the famous Florida Road and offers easy access to some of Durban's most popular attractions and facilities.