Love ’The Longest Date’? Here are the South Coast locations to visit
Are you a fan of “The Longest Date”, the reality show on SABC 3?
Well, you’re in luck as you can now experience some of the locations when you visit the KZN South Coast.
The SABC 3 reality TV series is an adventure dating competition that sees strangers perform some of the most heart-racing, gruelling outdoor activities in the quest to find love.
Some of the attractions featured on the series include The Gorgez View, Lake Eland Game Reserve, Leopard Rock Coffee Shop & Lookout Chalets, Oribi Gorge Guest Farm, Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve, Oribi Natural Soaps and The Farmers Lodge.
Other attractions include The Gorge Private Game Lodge & Spa, Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide, Oribi Gorge Wild 5 Extreme Adventure, Nyamazane Game Ranch and Lake Eland Zip Lines.
Spend a few days in the area to experience these attractions.
CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, Phelisa Mangcu said earlier this year that the KZN South Coast provides the perfect backdrop for the series, particularly because of its warm weather and natural scenery.
“From international feature films through to environmental documentaries, the KZN South Coast has long attracted filmmakers looking for a professional and affordable location in which to shoot.
“It’s hugely beneficial, not only for production companies but for local tourism operators and communities who benefit from job creation and steady economic growth,” she said.
For more travel ideas, check out Ugu South Coast Tourism’s #GoSouthKZN destination video. Some of the destinations include Selsdon Park Estate Beach Horse Rides, Trafalgar Beach, Msenti Cultural Group, Protea Banks and Dezzi Raceway.