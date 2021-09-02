Love ’The Longest Date’? Here are the South Coast locations to visit

Well, you’re in luck as you can now experience some of the locations when you visit the KZN South Coast.

Are you a fan of “The Longest Date”, the reality show on SABC 3?

The SABC 3 reality TV series is an adventure dating competition that sees strangers perform some of the most heart-racing, gruelling outdoor activities in the quest to find love.

Some of the attractions featured on the series include The Gorgez View, Lake Eland Game Reserve, Leopard Rock Coffee Shop & Lookout Chalets, Oribi Gorge Guest Farm, Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve, Oribi Natural Soaps and The Farmers Lodge.

Other attractions include The Gorge Private Game Lodge & Spa, Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide, Oribi Gorge Wild 5 Extreme Adventure, Nyamazane Game Ranch and Lake Eland Zip Lines.